Skull And Bones Rises From The Depths With New Gameplay Reveal

Skull And Bones hasn’t been seen in years but Ubisoft is preparing another reveal for the game in 2022.

Having featured prominently during E3 2018 using an exciting demo, the game has remained off shelves and rarely talked about by the development team.

But almost four years later, Ubisoft will reveal official gameplay footage as part of its big Summer plans.

Skull And Bones Gameplay Trailer Reveal

Ubisoft has confirmed that they will be hosting a Skull And Bones gameplay reveal on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The event will begin at 11am PT (7pm BST) and include all the long-awaited news regarding the pirate adventures being planned. Fans were given some idea of what the game would be like back in 2018, but much could have changed in the years since it was first revealed.

According to Ubi, the first Ubisoft Forward Spotlight on Skull and Bones will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming open-world multiplayer pirate game inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy. This will be available to watch via official YouTube and Twitch Channels, with more news expected to be shared after the event has finished.

Tune-in July 7th at 11am PT / 8pm CEST for the worldwide Gameplay Reveal of #SkullandBones on Twitch and Youtube. You might also discover other hidden treasures along the way… https://t.co/xAxsCDfJo0 #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/J5wYPGf2Dd — Skull and Bones (@skullnbonesgame) July 5, 2022

More updates and reveals are being planned by the publisher, with Ubisoft telling fans this week: “Then, on September 10 at 12:00PM PT/ 9:00PM CEST, Ubisoft Forward returns in full force, ready to reveal updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world. Ubisoft Forward will broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and on our official website. Visit Ubisoft.com/Forward on September 10 to watch in your preferred format with multiple languages and accessibility options.”

Ubisoft has made it possible to join test phases for Skull And Bones, although it’s unclear at this point when the game might be ready for release, or how it might arrive. We know that Skull And Bones will be an open-world multiplayer experience, but it’s unclear if Ubisoft will utilise a free-to-play format, or something more traditional. The game is expected to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but recent filings have cast doubt on whether it will appear on PS4 or Xbox one consoles.