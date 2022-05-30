SnowRunner PS5/Xbox Next-Gen Update Release Date and Details

SnowRunner is a driving simulator in which layers take a range of off-road vehicles through a variety of treacherous environments.

The title has been out for a couple of years now, initially releasing on PC, PS4 and Xbox One back in April 2020, however, now some time has passed, and a next-gen update is coming.

The SnowRunner PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are due out soon and we have all the information on the release date and information coming to the update.

Rocket League | Nissan Z Performance Trailer BridTV 10132 Rocket League | Nissan Z Performance Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gh6eGCsEneI/hqdefault.jpg 1016350 1016350 center 32600

SnowRunner PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Update Release Date

Fans of the simulation title, fortunately, don’t have long to wait to get their hands on the next-gen update.

It’s releasing on both PS5 and Xbox on Tuesday, May 31. Just a little while longer!

Next-Gen Update Details

The developers of the title have shared a handful of details for next-gen players to look forward to in a community update.

One of the main improvements detailed is that the game will shift to 4K & 60FPS for some great visual enhancements.

The update will apply to all of the game’s content, including the DLC and will be free for anybody who already owns a copy of the game. Players can also transfer their saves from the current-gen to the next-gen versions (Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S and PS4 to PS5). Sadly, however, there won’t be any new achievements.

Saber interactive also plans to have full crossplay between SnowRunner PS5, Xbox and PC on the same date, but has stated: “there might be some delay in extending crossplay to some consoles.”

The update will release alongside the title’s seventh season plus a brand new piece of DLC, the Land Rover Dual Pack.