Star Wars has always included plenty of death, destruction and enormous kill counts, especially when you consider the fact that the franchise features planet-destroying superweapons.

Strangely, however, a number of Star Wars characters who you would expect to be at the top of this kill list have actually been responsible for surprisingly few deaths while some characters, who are some seriously deep cuts, have caused untold annihilation.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+ | YouTube

25. Chopper aka C1-10P | 4,414

Star Wars Rebels’ beloved droid Chopper is well known for his alarming penchant for war crimes and has been responsible for well over 4,000 deaths thanks to the destruction of an Imperial Interdictor cruiser and a pair of Light Cruisers.

A theory put forward by Reddit user blockpro156 claims that Chopper has over 50,000 kills but their calculations overestimate the crew size of the Interdictor, which Wookieepedia claims to have had a crew size of just 2,807 thanks to space required to house its gravity wells.

24. Maul | 7,596

Maul’s deadliest in Star Wars came in the final season of The Clone Wars where he caused a Venetor to crash onto an unknown moon, killing over 7,300 Clone troopers and crew members.

23. Jaro Tapal | 9,400

Cal Kestis’s master also destroyed a Venetor to allow his Padawan the chance to escape Order 66.

22. Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious | 10,795

Most of Palpatine’s kill count comes as a consequence to him executing Order 66. But shouldn’t Palpatine be technically responsible for almost every death in Star Wars as he was the master manipulator working behind the scenes to bring about the downfall of the Republic and replace it with the Galactic Empire?

21. Hera Syndulla | 10,885

The captain of the Ghost in Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka, Hera’s deadliest act came when she shot down the Imperial pilot Skarris who in turn caused an Imperial Light Cruiser to crash into a Star Destroyer.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

20. Saw Gerrera | 47,577

Saw Gerrera earned most of his kills for the destruction of the Imperial Freighter 2716 which was carrying an enormous kyber crystal.

19. Rey | 50,064

Rey caused the death of 50,000 Sith Cultists when she caused the Sith temple on Exegol to collapse.

18. Sabine Wren | 50,578

Sabine’s destruction of the superweapon she created, The Duchess, in turn led to the Star Destroyer belonging to Tiber Saxon to blow up killing over 46,000 crew members.

17. General Grievous | 53,781

General Grievous was responsible for thousands of deaths during The Clone Wars, most of which came in the very first season when his ship the Malevolence wiped out over 50,000 Clones.

16. Kado Oquoné | 93,642

The name Kado Oquoné may not be familiar to many Star Wars fans, but he is actually the captain of the Hammerhead Corvette that crashed into a Star Destroyer during the Battle of Scariff in Rogue One.

Oquoné’s actions led to the destruction of not one but two Star Destroyers as well as the Scariff shield gate.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

15. Obi-Wan Kenobi | 150,757

There is potentially an argument to be had over whether dismantling droids counts as a kill but as Star Wars presents its droids as sentient, we’re counting them.

As a result, the supposedly cool, calm and collected Obi-Wan Kenobi amassed over 150,000 kills during the Clone Wars.

14. Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader | 153,232

Surprisingly, Anakin Skywalker earned more kills before his fall to the dark side and transition into Darth Vader.

What’s most alarming is that 150,000 of those kills came as a child when he blew up the Trade Federation command ship in The Phantom Menace.

13. Arvel Crynyd | 318,881

Arvel Crynyd is another character fans may not know the name of but he was the A-Wing pilot who crashed into the bridge of the Executor Super Star Destroyer which caused it to crash into the Death Star II.

12. Admiral Haldo | 673,855

The Last Jedi may divide many in the Star Wars fanbase but it also gave us one of the coolest moments in the franchise as Haldo flew the Resistance flagship at lightspeed towards the pursuing First Order fleet, resulting in over 670,000 deaths.

11. R2-D2 | 1,000,251

R2-D2 is the first character to hit over 1,000,000 kills thanks to his help in the destruction of numerous ships during the Clone Wars.

You could argue he contributed to the destruction of the first Death Star but he had been struck by a blaster bolt from Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced before Luke pulled the trigger.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

10. Captain Rex | 1,250,414

Much like Anakin and Obi-Wan, Captain Rex dealt a lot of damage to Separatist ships during the Clone Wars, resulting in kill count of over 1.2 million.

9. Count Dooku | 1,500,625

Dooku earned the majority of his kills through friendly fire as he ordered a fleet of droid fighters to crash into a Separatist flagship as he was attempting to kill Anakin and Obi-Wan who were on board at the time.

8. Luke Skywalker | 1,549,232

Luke Skywalker may be the main hero of the Star Wars franchise but incredibly, he was one of the biggest kill counts of any character.

This comes as a result of him destroying the Death Star in A New Hope which racked up over 1.5 million kills.

7. Lando Calrissian | 1,844,141

It’s a similar story for Lando Calrissian too as he fired the crucial shot that blew up the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi.

6. Wrecker | 2,451,227

The Bad Batch’s Wrecker destroyed over 2.4 million droids in one mission in season 7 of The Clone Wars after blowing up several droid starships.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

5. Barriss Offee | 3,500,046

The Jedi Barriss Offee has a surprisingly large kill count considering how little she has appeared on screen in Star Wars.

Her eye-watering total came during season 2 of The Clone Wars when she and Ahsoka Tano destroyed a droid factory on Geonosis.

4. Ahsoka Tano | 4,002,915

Ahsoka shares most of the kills with Barriss Offee but she earned another 500,000 at various points during The Clone Wars when destroying droid starships.

3. Orson Krennic | 11,300,019

Director Orson Krennic earns his enormous kill count after ordering the Death Star to destroy Jedha City in Rogue One.

2. Grand Moff Tarkin | 2,000,000,019

On a similar note, Grand Moff Tarkin caused over 2 billion deaths when he orchestrated the final test of the Death Star as it destroyed the planet of Alderaan in A New Hope.

1. Armitage Hux | 155,572,361,721

And finally, the deadliest character in all of Star Wars is the First Order’s General Hux.

The character ordered Starkiller Base to fire on the six planets that made up the key worlds of the New Republic, earning him a total kill count of over 155 billion. That’s a lot of blood to have on your hands.

Although, these final three entries in our list should technically be credited to the unnamed engineers who pushed the button to cause the superweapons to fire.

© Lucasfilm | Disney+

