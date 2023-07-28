Donald Glover will be writing the Lando Calrissian TV series but his track record suggests it could be the quirkiest Star Wars show yet.

After spending several years in development limbo, the Lando Disney+ series is seemingly back on track as Donald Glover and his brother Stephen have been announced as the Star Wars show’s writers.

Gonald Glover and brother Stephen announced to be writing Lando series

Above the Line reported on July 27 that the sibling duo of Donald and Stephen Glover will be writing the upcoming Lando TV series.

The pair will be replacing Justin Simien who was previously attached to the project but was reportedly let go in mid-2022 to allow him to work on Disney’s new Haunted Mansion film.

Donald Glover’s involvement as Lando’s writer all but confirms that he will be reprising the role of the smooth-talking smuggler which he originally played in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story – fans of which have been calling for a sequel ever since.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether original Lando Calrissian actor Billy Dee Williams will feature in the series as an older version of the character.

In an interview with GQ back in April, Donald Glover hinted at his involvement in the series.

“I would love to play Lando again, it’s a fun time to be him,” the actor said. “It just has to be the right way to do it.”

“We’re talking about it,” he added. “That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Lando promises to be quirkiest Star Wars series yet

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen are best known for their writing work on the FX series Atlanta which sees Donald star as college dropout music manager Earn.

Throughout the series’ four-season run, Atalanta earned widespread acclaim for its blend of comedy and drama but other frequent descriptions of the series was that it was strange, otherworldly, surrealistic, eccentric and downright weird.

Another recent project that Donald Glover worked on was the Prime Video comedy-horror, Swarm, which follows an incredibly dedicated music fan whose obsession with their favorite artist goes beyond extreme.

Much like Atlanta, the series became an enormous hit while also earning descriptions such as bold, subversive and bizarre.

If Donald and Stephen Glover bring their recent writing traits into their latest project, then it could mean that the upcoming Lando series is shaping up to be the weirdest Star Wars show yet and we’re most certainly here for it.

Star Wars fans react to the news

The news that Donald and Stephen Glover are writing the Lando series has been met with plenty of optimism from fans, with many taking to social media to offer their thoughts.

One fan on Twitter said: “Give the Glover brothers all the IP. Every genre, doesn’t matter. Just let ’em go.”

While another added: “This got very interesting, especially since Donald Glover is a genius artist!”

“This definitely gives me hope for the series,” commented this fan.

This fan commented: “Honestly it’s good news. Donald is an incredible writer and his brother must be too since they both wrote on Atlanta. This will be the closest thing to Solo part 2.”

“Atlanta is one of my favorite shows,” wrote another fan. “They have my absolute trust.”

And finally, this Twitter user raised a vital point: “Aren’t they on strike?”

It’s worth noting that while the Glover brothers have been announced as Lando’s writers, they won’t have been able to work on the series during the ongoing WGA strikes, meaning it will likely be some time before the show finally arrives.

