Know about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser such as prices and how to visit

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will soon welcome its first guests. Many fans are hyped about the attraction and want to know more details.

The Star Wars-themed hotel is the latest addition to Walt Disney’s World Resort’s family. The hotel is about to launch with a confirmed date to welcome people on an exciting voyage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the place, including prices and how to visit.

Disney Parks on YouTube

First look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

After being confirmed a while ago, Disney Parks revealed a look at Star Wars: Galactic Supercruiser via its YouTube channel.

As per an itinerary on its official website, guests will arrive at an entrance that looks like a Launch Pod which will take them to Halcyon atrium, a place where passengers and crew come together.

From there, you can explore the ship’s navigation and defence systems and do different activities such as lightsaber training.

Guests will also be treated to an entertainment dinner (perhaps a live musical performance) and a “spectacular finale” at night two of their stay.

Sounds exciting, right? Have a look at the launch trailer below.

How to visit the hotel

The hotel is located at Walt Disney World in Florida and will be an exclusive location to the theme park.

It launches on March 1st 2022 so there is not long to go before the first official guests go on their voyage across the galaxy.

The entertainment resort is located in Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, Florida, and has been a holiday spot for families for many years.

More: New Line Of Borderlands 3 Merchandise Looks Dedicated To Hardcore Fans

How much does it cost?

A single night at the hotel could cost you some or your entire savings. Guests can stay for two nights only with a single night priced at $4809 for a cabin for two.

The hotel has been described as “revolutionary,” with windows that look into “space” and characters who interact with guests.

It will be definitely once in a lifetime experience for keen Star Wars fans.