Stranger Things makers are dropping plenty of ‘hints’ before the arrival of season 5 and Steve Harrington fans might face a major disappointment in the coming finale!

As per the show’s creator Ross Duffer, one of the main focuses of season 5 will be none other than Will Byers. “Will really takes center stage again in 5,” Duffer explained. He also revealed that Will’s emotional arc will tie the story and bring closure to his journey as a young man.

STRANGER THINGS- Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in STRANGER THINGS/ Netflix Media Center

Steve Harrington fans could be majorly disappointed by Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 is still miles away but the Internet is brewing with theories about what might happen in the upcoming finale. After the recent comment of Ross Duffer about season 5, fans are speculating that Steve Harrington might take a backseat and the story might focus on Will and Jonathan’s arc.

One Reddit user commented, “Season 2 introduced the”Steveification” of stranger things, pushing many characters like Jonathan and Will out of focus. As fun, as his character is, seeing as how season 5 is supposed to be more Will-central, I think it’s appropriate that Steve, a character who doesn’t have much connection to him, should have a reduced role.”

While users are still interested in seeing a closure between Nancy and Steve, some feel that his story arc may not be as grand as the previous seasons.

A possibility for Jonathan and Steve’s bonding

While Jonathan and Steve definitely did not have the best start to their friendship, season 5 could be an opportunity for both the characters to bond, fans of the show feel.

One Steve fan explained: “It sounds like the Duffers are going to be focusing a lot on Will, and that suggests Jonathan will also take a more prominent role. It probably would make sense for Steve to take a backseat in that case, UNLESS they look upon it as an opportunity for Jonathan and Steve to bond.”

Another fan thought that Steve’s character needs a major redemption for it to become prominent again as the story between Nancy and Harrington has been prolonged a bit too long.

Duffer teases an emotional arc of a young man

Stranger Things writers have hinted that the final season will tie its loose ends and bring the story together. Season 2 of Stranger Things can especially hold major keys to the finale, a tweet from the Stranger Things’ writers indicated.

Along with expectations about the story coming full circle, Ross Duffer stressed Will’s journey becoming a major factor in the upcoming season. He gushed: “This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.”

