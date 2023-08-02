Stranger Things season 4 ended with Max Mayfield in a coma and fans have wild theories about how she could be brought back.

Stranger Things supplied a number of grim villains throughout the series. But season 4 of the Netflix show proved nobody can come close to Vecna, aka the ultimate antagonist of Hawkins who threatens to take over the town and turn it into Upside Down once and for all.

Stranger Things fan theory reveals how Max can be brought back from the Upside Down

Stranger Things fans are busy focusing on how to bring back Max from the coma as the finale of season 4 revealed that she is not waking up anytime soon. While the debate is still going on about how the upcoming season may see a time cut, fans feel the only way Max can come back alive is to escape Vecna’s trap.

As per the show, Henry aka Vecna “absorbs the “soul” of his victims when he kills them.” But as with Max, Vecna could not completely kill her but had enough power to take away the “psychic soul” which provided him the sufficient final force for the opening of the Mega-Rift!

Now one Reddit user argues on reddit.com/r/StrangerThings/ that the only way to save Max will be to access Henry’s psyche aka the mind lair. “I think the characters are going to have to access Vecna’s corrupted Mindlair and find Max’s consciousness here, trapped among Henry’s memories! This would be a perfect opportunity to explore Henry’s past because they will have to pass through various Henry’s memories to find Max’s consciousness among all of this.”

In a previous interview, Matt and Ross Duffer also talked about Max’s mind state: “Essentially, right now Max’s mind has completely gone blank. There’s nothing there, and that’s why Eleven has a breakdown there……. She’s not really alive in the sense that you and I think of alive.”

Max may not get back her vision

The user also claims that Max may end up becoming “either permanently blind or with immobility” as Vecna’s attack has robbed her of the psychic soul and her ability to function may depend on that.

Vecna’s victims

Vecna has been the deadliest villain of Stranger Things who has claimed dozens of deaths to become the king of Upside Down. He killed his own family members Alice Creel, Victor Creel, and Virginia Creel. He also killed multiple kids at the laboratory where he met Eleven.

In Hawkins, Vecna killed Patrick McKinney and Chrissy Cunningham along with almost taking Max’s life. Vecna also lets Nancy roam around his mind and fans argue that she could be Vecna’s next target.

