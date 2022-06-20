Stranger Things fans convinced Will is Vecna's new victim in Part 2
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things**
The Stranger Things fandom has discovered an important detail in one of the cast members’ Instagram posts that may reveal the fate of their character.
We explore Noah Schnapp’s post in question, see what fans are saying about it on Twitter, and provide an episode guide.
Created by The Duffer Brothers for Netflix, the science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things first aired in 2016 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, and many more, set in the town of Hawkings, Indiana during the 1980s where supernatural events occur.
Fans spot hidden detail in Noah Schnapp’s post
This theory all began when Netflix posted a behind-the-scenes image of Sadie Sink using a harness during her iconic scene in Season 4.
Fans were immediately reminded of a similar image posted by Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp, who teased an image of himself being “harnessed up.”
This detail has led fans to believe that Will will become Vecna’s next target in Season 4 Part 2.
Stranger Things fandom discusses the theory
Noah Schnapp’s post has everyone convinced Will is the next character in line to hear the chimes of the grandfather clock:
How many episodes are in Stranger Things Season 4?
Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 will release on Netflix on Friday, July 1, 2022.
The first seven episodes of Season 4 premiered within Part 1 and Part 2 will only feature two episodes to conclude this penultimate season.
Below is an episode guide to Season 4 Part 1 and the titles of the last two episodes in Part 2:
- Chapter One: The Hellfire Club
- Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse
- Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero
- Chapter Four: Dear Billy
- Chapter Five: The Nina Project
- Chapter Six: The Dive
- Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
PART TWO
- Chapter Eight: Papa
- Chapter Nine: The Piggyback
Season 5 has been confirmed as the final season of Stranger Things and fans will find it a bittersweet experience to see how it ends.
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.