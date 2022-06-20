Stranger Things fans convinced Will is Vecna's new victim in Part 2

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things**

The Stranger Things fandom has discovered an important detail in one of the cast members’ Instagram posts that may reveal the fate of their character.

We explore Noah Schnapp’s post in question, see what fans are saying about it on Twitter, and provide an episode guide.

Created by The Duffer Brothers for Netflix, the science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things first aired in 2016 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, and many more, set in the town of Hawkings, Indiana during the 1980s where supernatural events occur.

Stranger Things 4 | Volume 2 Sneak Peek | Netflix BridTV 10396 Stranger Things 4 | Volume 2 Sneak Peek | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/_73MRQSGO1w/hqdefault.jpg 1029741 1029741 center 32600

Fans spot hidden detail in Noah Schnapp’s post

This theory all began when Netflix posted a behind-the-scenes image of Sadie Sink using a harness during her iconic scene in Season 4.

Fans were immediately reminded of a similar image posted by Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp, who teased an image of himself being “harnessed up.”

This detail has led fans to believe that Will will become Vecna’s next target in Season 4 Part 2.

Stranger Things fandom discusses the theory

Noah Schnapp’s post has everyone convinced Will is the next character in line to hear the chimes of the grandfather clock:

so uh… pic.twitter.com/jfoqP1NdwK — kass | 11 days til vol 2 (@byersenthusiast) June 6, 2022

me explaining how will byers is gonna get vecna’s curse in vol2 bc Noah wearing a harness, st insta posted shawn levy w Noah and Sadie w vecna’s hand reaching for both of them, and that will hasn’t had his “saddest scene” yet pic.twitter.com/fJKPQQOxYK — fran ?11 days till byler handhold (@henclairss) June 5, 2022

How many episodes are in Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 will release on Netflix on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The first seven episodes of Season 4 premiered within Part 1 and Part 2 will only feature two episodes to conclude this penultimate season.

Below is an episode guide to Season 4 Part 1 and the titles of the last two episodes in Part 2:

Chapter One: The Hellfire Club

Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse

Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero

Chapter Four: Dear Billy

Chapter Five: The Nina Project

Chapter Six: The Dive

Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

PART TWO

Chapter Eight: Papa

Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Season 5 has been confirmed as the final season of Stranger Things and fans will find it a bittersweet experience to see how it ends.

?ST4 VOLUME 1 IS NOW STREAMING? pic.twitter.com/8KpNc3hBNi — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 27, 2022

By Jo Craig

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.