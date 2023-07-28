The great battle of the Hawkins is coming soon and fans think Stranger Things season 4 foreshadowed who could potentially kill Vecna and shut the world of Upside Down once and for all!

The ending of Stranger Things season 4 is also crucial as it shows the original Hawkins is also slowly turning into Upside Down. Will could feel Vecna at the back of his neck again which means that Henry Creel aka the current lord of Upside Down is also nearby.

Who will kill Vecna?

Netflix‘s Stranger Things season 5 will see Vecna in its most powerful avatar following his showdown with Eleven. While Eleven’s telekinetic superpower makes her the most vigorous opponent against 1 aka Vecna, fans think Will Byers could also be crucial in killing the ultra-powerful monster.

The makers of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers have already hinted that Will’s storyline will be one of the main focuses in the final season where his coming-of-age story will be explored further. His strong connection with Vecna could also be another major plot twister as the last season foreshadowed Will’s power by unveiling how he can still feel Vecna’s presence.

If Will is still strongly connected to Upside Down, it is possible that he will utilize his connection with Vecna to kill the monster or he could sacrifice his own life to weaken and destroy Vecna once and for all.

Will’s connection to Upside Down

Will Byers is closely connected to the Upside Down not just by his connection to the monsters. The world of Upside Down is stuck on November 6, 1983, the same day when Will went ‘missing’ and Eleven accidentally made contact with Demogorgon using her telekinetic powers.

Stranger Things fans also pointed out that the show never answered why Will had to be the one kidnapped in Upside Down among all the friends who were playing Dungeons & Dragons.

If the final season of the show wants to tie up all of its loose ends from season 1, Will’s connection with the Upside Down will play a major role in unraveling the world and more importantly in answering how to reclaim Hawkins.

Duffer Brother teases plotline

While season 4 of Stranger Things mostly focused on building the plotline for Vecna, Duffer Brothers assured fans that the upcoming season will see more of some of their favorite characters including Will.

Matt Duffer revealed: “Will’s going to be a big part and focus, is really all I can say of Season 5, in his journey.” He added: “We’re starting to see his coming of age, really. Which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come into his own.”

Be it Will’s mysterious connection with Upside Down or Eleven’s relationship with Vecna, there is no doubt that the stage is fully set for the final war in Hawkins and only the excruciating wait for the finale will tell us what is in store for the 80’s Hawkins kids!

