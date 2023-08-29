Stranger Things favourite Joe Keery recently admitted he has mixed emotions about the series ending at season 5.

Stranger Things has given rise to some truly unforgettable characters over the years. The nostalgic sci-fi TV series kicked off its first season in 2016, with the upcoming fifth season serving as the final chapter of the Netflix sensation. Like many of the cast, actor Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, got his first big break in the industry through Stranger Things. Recently, he opened up about how he’s feeling about it all ending.

Stranger Things favourite has mixed emotions about the series ending at season 5

Originally Steve Harrington was effectively a secondary character who dated Nancy Wheeler, the older sister of main cast member Mike.

However, over the seasons, Steve has become a fan favourite thanks to his budding friendship with Dustin, complicated relationship with Nancy, and general heroism which he’s displayed on numerous occasions.

All good things must come to an end though, and Kerry recently sat down with Women’s Wear Daily to explain his feelings about Stranger Things finishing with season 5.

He admitted it was bittersweet and that saying goodbye to a show which he owes a lot to will be difficult.

“There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness”

“It does feel like it’s time,” he said. “It won’t be easy for it to end. I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show. So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness.” Keery added: “I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it… Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.” Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have also shared their feelings about the upcoming finale

Keery isn’t the first cast member to express their bittersweet feelings at the show coming to an end.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, said in a recent interview. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Previously, David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) admitted that it was “time for the show to end”, and that the ending of the series might not be as positive as fans hoped.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end,” he said at the time. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet.”

