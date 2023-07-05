While the fate of the Hawkins residents hangs in the balance, there’s one certainty that Stranger Things fans can cling to while we await the final season: Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are still together and their enduring love remains strong.

As the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike rages on, there is no saying how long we’ll be waiting for the final season of Stranger Things. It’s now been a year since we caught up with Hawkins, with the Netflix series concluding as the town falls into Vecna’s Upside Down. But while Eleven, Mike and co. ready themselves for a nightmarish fight to remember, the actors are experiencing a far more lovey-dovey version of everyday life. Just ask Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler…

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT

Natalia and Charlie kept their relationship a ‘secret’ in the early days

Screen chemistry tests can oftentimes be uncomfortable for actors who don’t know one another. But for Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, it was clear that these two had undeniable chemistry from the get-go.

“That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Charlie and] Natalia and sparks were flying,” Matt Duffer revealed to GQ in February 2020. They were shortly after cast as Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler, respectively.

But despite their clear on-screen chemistry, Charlie and Natalia kept their relationship lowkey while filming the first season.

“We didn’t really know what the relationship was,” Charlie admitted in the same GQ interview. They only went public with their relationship in October 2017 when the Stranger Things pair were spotted holding hands. Natalia would then speak about her “boyfriend” for the first time at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton still together after seven years

Although fans have their concerns over the longevity of Jonathan and Nancy’s relationship after sparks rekindled with her ex-boyfriend Steve (Joe Keery) in the show, Natalia and Charlie are going strong in real life.

Now incredibly public with their relationship, the pair make several red carpet appearances and do all Stranger Things promo together.

In April this year, the couple were spotted at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball, with Natalia showing off her newly-auburn hair.

Love is in the air for the Stranger Things family

It’s not only Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton who have found love these past few years. Stranger Things’ breakout star Millie Bobby Brown took her relationship with Jake Bongiovi to the next level as they got engaged in April. The couple have been dating since 2021. As of yet, no date for the wedding has been revealed.

With Hawkins facing a dangerous and deadly path, it’s safe to say that the Stranger Things stars have a much more exciting adventure to face in real life.

Stranger Things is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

