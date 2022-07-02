Stranger Things 4 sets Nielsen record with 7.2 billion minutes of viewing
If somebody wasn’t watching the Stranger Things 4 finale this weekend, they would likely be given some dodgy looks, as it seems like everybody is invested in the fourth season.
Due to its popularity, it has come as no surprise that the show has now set a Nielsen record during its premiere weekend and we recap the news.
Created by The Duffer Brothers for Netflix, the science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things first aired in 2016 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, and many more, set in the town of Hawkings, Indiana during the 1980s where supernatural events occur.
Stranger Things 4 sets a Nielsen record
First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things 4 has beaten its own record by setting a new one with Nielsen by accumulating 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time between May 30 and June 5.
This is noted as being the highest weekly total for any streaming show in two years, flaunting 5.14 billion minutes of viewing after Season 4’s premiere, concluding with a two-week total of 12.34 billion minutes.
Nielsen is an American information, data, and market measurement firm that operates in over 100 counties and measures audience viewership for television, radio, and newspapers.
Fans applaud the season finale
The biggest takeaway from Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 is how emotional it was, and fans wasted no time in sharing their best memes:
Additionally, Eddie’s anticipated guitar solo scene did not disappoint and fans state that the character’s Master of Puppets sequence will become one of the most iconic scenes on television:
Stranger Things 4 watch guide
Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 was released on Friday, July 1, 2022, on Netflix after the fourth season was confirmed to be split.
The first seven episodes of Season 4 premiered within Part 1 and Part 2 only had two episodes to conclude the penultimate season.
Below is an episode guide to Season 4 Part 1 and the titles of the last two episodes in Part 2:
- Chapter One: The Hellfire Club
- Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse
- Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero
- Chapter Four: Dear Billy
- Chapter Five: The Nina Project
- Chapter Six: The Dive
- Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
PART TWO
- Chapter Eight: Papa
- Chapter Nine: The Piggyback
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.