Stranger Things Season 5: Everything we know so far

Stranger Things showcased the Hawkins gang’s struggle to find the reason behind the mysterious deaths in the city. Apart from this, we also saw Eleven without her powers in Volume 1 of Season 4. However, she gets her powers back in Volume 2, where she has to fight an old enemy, who is now called Vecna. Well, the spookiness that comes along with four separate storylines made this season different from the earlier seasons.

When Season 4 concluded, leaving several unanswered questions, fans started crying out for more of Stranger Things. So, when the showrunners confirmed Stranger Things would continue with Season 5, it was a dream come true for devotees.

What do we know about Stranger Things Season 5?

The showrunners of the TV show announced that Eleven’s story would be carried forward in Season 5. However, the fifth season will put a full stop to her story as this would be the final season. The fourth season of Stranger Things took us back to the upside-down, but we still don’t know much about its origin.

So, we can expect Season 5 to dive deeper into the history of this mysterious and dangerous dimension. Apart from that, the creators confirmed that Will Byers would play a crucial role in Season 5. Will was always connected to the Upside Down, so it makes sense that his knowledge would be used in the final season.

Of course, it’s heartbreaking that Stranger Things will end with the season. But fortunately, the TV show will also get a spin-off, so it can be said that the franchise will live beyond Season 5. The Duffer boys stated that Season 5 would end the journey of Eleven, so it’s safe to say that the spin-off will bring new stories along with some new heroes.

Stranger Things Season 5 time jump and Vecna’s comeback

Speaking with TVLine, Ross Duffer spoke about a possible time jump in Stranger Things Season 5. “I’m sure we will do a time jump,” says Ross. “Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we’re going to have with our writers when we start the room up,”

At the end of Stranger Things season 4 finale, viewers saw Will Byers visibly uncomfortable and tells Mike that Vecna is “hurting but still alive.” which sets up Vecna’s return perfectly. Although Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, hasn’t confirmed if he is to make a comeback, he did state in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “Let me put it this way: I know about season five, take from that what you will.”

The Duffer brothers also revealed that fans wouldn’t have to wait for long for Season 5. The long hiatus between Season 3 and Season 4 was due to the global pandemic. But as things are normalized again, we can assume that Stranger Things Season 5 will release sometime in 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, the Duffer brothers have revealed that the writers will start working on the script this August. So, the next season is already in production, but we would have to wait until late next year to get an official release window. Although fans can be guaranteed plenty of teases and hints on what Season 5 will include before then.