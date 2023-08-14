As the official countdown of Stranger Things season 5 is about to begin, fans are wondering if a central plot point of the upcoming finale was foreshadowed in an emotional scene of season 4.

For Will fans, season 4 of Stranger Things was an emotional ride as the viewers got a deeper look at the psyche of the character who is going through his journey of exploring his identity. It is evident that Will feels for Mike but will he ever be able to confess to him? Let’s find out what fans think!

Stranger Things’ unnoticed background ‘clue foreshadows’ Mike and Will’s fate

Stranger Things season 4 might have prophesied the ending for Mike, Will, and El. As per a Redditor fan, one parallel scene sequence of the last season showcases perfectly what could happen between Will and Mike. When Mike and El finally reunite in season 4, the camera also keeps Will in the frame, albeit blurred.

Fans have interpreted the crucial scene as an indication of what might happen between Will, Mike, and El explaining that Will may end up sacrificing his feelings to let the love of Mike and El flourish. One fan wrote: “This scene is a perfect way to show that, despite any of his personal feelings, Will is always going to be content seeing his loved ones happy, whether or not they’re happy because of him. Will is truly, genuinely the sweetest most selfless fictional character I’ve ever known of!”

The connection between Will and Vecna

Another striking theory about Will’s fate in season 5 suggests that he will be crucial in eliminating the biggest villain that Hawkins and Upside Down have seen. Will’s connection to the Upside Down is reiterated multiple times through the seasons. The finale of season 4 suggested that Will can feel Vecna’s presence at the back of his neck.

Hence, it is safe to assume that Will may become the key to killing Vecna and might end up sacrificing himself to sever Henry’s connection to the real world.

Mike and El’s happy ending

Mike and El fans are hoping for a happy ending for the pair who have been together since season 1. Will fans also predict that the Byers brother will never try to become an obstacle for Mike and El; If anything, he will support two of his best friends’ relationship.

“Will never tries to get between El and Mike. He gives El advice and encourages her,” says a fan. Another agrees how Will may have a not-so-happy ending commenting: “Sometimes there is no “light at the end of the tunnel.” Sometimes you just have to come to the realization “that the tunnel” doesn’t exist.”

