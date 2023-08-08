Stranger Things director previously revealed that a Cinematic Universe for the Netflix show is in works. The director who also said that a Stranger Things and Deadpool crossover was also ‘on the table.’ However, fans think it means something else.

Stranger Things season 5 will be its last one. However, this does not mean that it will be the end of the Stranger Things era. The Netflix show which is one of the most popular ones of the current times will have its own Cinematic Universe just like the Marvel and DC ones. Moreover, a spin off theatre production of the show named Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to hit theatres in London in December 2023. Hence, there’s a lot of Stranger Things content waiting for us. Moreover, in a red carpet interview last year, the show’s director Shawn Levy also claimed that a Deadpool and Stranger Things crossover is “on the table.”

Stranger Things and Deadpool crossover is ‘on the table’

During the Emmys red carpet in September 2022, Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy told Variety that they were working on developing a Stranger Things Cinematic Universe.

He revealed that he’s spending time with Marvel‘s Kevin Feige to learn more about managing a cinematic universe of a massive scale. “Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with [chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe,” he said. “So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.”

When the reporter asked if Levy’s two directorial ventures Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things would have a crossover, he said that him and Ryan Reynolds had been trying to figure that out. “Funnily enough, Ryan and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a ‘Deadpool’-‘Stranger Things’ crossover.” “We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table,” the director said. Hence fans can expect to see their two favorite franchises mix and match.

What fans think the crossover could mean

While a crossover between two big franchises makes everyone instantly think of their stories becoming intertwined, Stranger Things fans are thinking outside the box.

On the show’s Reddit discussion thread, fans posted what they thought a collaboration between the Netflix show and Deadpool would really mean.

One fan commented saying, “I think he is just alluding to actors being cast in Deadpool 3.” The same fan further shared “Yeah, it is probably a subtle tease at actors from the show being cast in the movie.”

Another fan pointed, “Deadpool called a character “Eleven”. You can bet they’ll try to make another reference to the show in Deadpool 3 – or even have one of the stars cameo.”

However, a few others were not so on board with the idea. “Yeah, no. That’s like mixing Scoops Ahoy and Surfer Boy Pizza,” one fan thought.

Another fan speculated that the crossover could mean that Stranger Things’ Max aka Sadie Sink would star as Hope Summers in the upcoming Deadpool.

