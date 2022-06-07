Summer Game Fest 2022 Schedule Lineup - Full Dates And Times
All of the dates and times for this year’s Summer Game Fest Schedule have been confirmed and include some cracking events for gamers to enjoy.
Like in the past, Summer Game Fest 2022 will feature a number of different digital livestream shows.
The event will begin with a kickoff show focused on announced games, hosted by Geoff Keighley. And while there aren’t going to be as many shock surprises like have been seen in the past, there will still be plenty of world premieres.
Summer Game Fest will also include Days of the Devs with iam8Bit and Double Fine, with the full schedule running for several days.
When Is Game Fest 2022?
Summer Game Fest 2022 starts at 11am PT (7pm BST) on June 9 with the Kickoff show featuring Keighley. There are some big games set to be featured, including stuff from Activision and indie developers. We already know that Modern Warfare 2 will be part of the show, alongside the new Cuphead DLC.
And the full schedule of Game Fest events can be found below, including and following on from the Kickoff event:
- Summer Game Fest: June 9th – 7pm BST
- Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing: June 9 – 11pm BST
- Geeked Week 2022: June 10 – 6pm BST
- Tribeca Games Spotlight: June 10 – 8pm BST
- Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: June 12 – 6pm BST
- PC Gaming Show: June 12 – 8:30pm BST
- Capcom Showcase: June 13 – 11pm BST
And below, you can find the full list of Game Fest 2022 partners confirmed for events this week:
- 2K
- Activision
- Atlus
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Bandai Namco
- Bloober Team
- Capcom
- Coffee Stain
- Deep Silver
- Digital Extremes
- Dotemu
- EA
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Frost Giant Studios
- Humble Games
- Level Infinite
- Mediatonic
- MiHoYo
- Netflix
- RAW Fury
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- SEGA
- Skybound Games
- Studio MDHR
- PlayStation
- Square Enix
- Steam
- TR BECA FEST VAL
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox