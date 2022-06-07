Summer Game Fest 2022 Schedule Lineup - Full Dates And Times

All of the dates and times for this year’s Summer Game Fest Schedule have been confirmed and include some cracking events for gamers to enjoy.

Like in the past, Summer Game Fest 2022 will feature a number of different digital livestream shows.

The event will begin with a kickoff show focused on announced games, hosted by Geoff Keighley. And while there aren’t going to be as many shock surprises like have been seen in the past, there will still be plenty of world premieres.

Summer Game Fest will also include Days of the Devs with iam8Bit and Double Fine, with the full schedule running for several days.

When Is Game Fest 2022?

Summer Game Fest 2022 starts at 11am PT (7pm BST) on June 9 with the Kickoff show featuring Keighley. There are some big games set to be featured, including stuff from Activision and indie developers. We already know that Modern Warfare 2 will be part of the show, alongside the new Cuphead DLC.

And the full schedule of Game Fest events can be found below, including and following on from the Kickoff event:

Summer Game Fest: June 9th – 7pm BST

Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing: June 9 – 11pm BST

Geeked Week 2022: June 10 – 6pm BST

Tribeca Games Spotlight: June 10 – 8pm BST

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: June 12 – 6pm BST

PC Gaming Show: June 12 – 8:30pm BST

Capcom Showcase: June 13 – 11pm BST

And below, you can find the full list of Game Fest 2022 partners confirmed for events this week:

2K

Activision

Atlus

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco

Bloober Team

Capcom

Coffee Stain

Deep Silver

Digital Extremes

Dotemu

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frost Giant Studios

Humble Games

Level Infinite

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

Netflix

RAW Fury

Samsung Gaming Hub

SEGA

Skybound Games

Studio MDHR

PlayStation

Square Enix

Steam

TR BECA FEST VAL

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox