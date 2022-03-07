The Batman x Secretlab collab presents a chair fit for Bruce Wayne

Comic book fans have come together to celebrate the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, marking the passing of the titular mantle to Robert Pattinson. To celebrate the film’s release, Secretlab has collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC to produce a one-of-a-kind chair designed to supply fans of the Dark Knight with their perfect throne.

We explore the beautifully crafted chair in question, right down to the subtle details that make this chair unique and provide a recap of the impressive reviews for the film so far.

Starring Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright, The Batman is thought to take place during the earlier years of Bruce Wayne’s vigilante and will play out like a well-oiled detective narrative.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 ‘The Batman’ Movie Edition

This officially licensed chair is the latest edition to Secretlab’s collection of DC Super Hero-themed gaming chairs, designed as a tribute to Warner Bros.’ blockbuster release.

The company’s award-winning TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair has been used as a base to accommodate this unique skin.

Co-founder and CEO of Secretlab, Ian Ang, had the following to say about this exciting collaboration:

“Fans have come to love our DC chairs over the years; we get people writing to request for restock each time one sells out. In celebration of the upcoming, all-new blockbuster ‘The Batman’, we decided to create an even more unique iteration for the truest Batman and DC fans. Batman’s gadgets and his suit have always reflected his complex character and we’ve incorporated that into our latest ‘The Batman’ Movie Edition chair — you’ll have to watch the movie for the full impact of this Easter egg!”

Other chairs within Secretlab’s DC catalog include The Joker Edition, The Flash Edition, the Superman Edition, and the popular Dark Knight Edition.

Image from Secret Labs / Warner Bros.

Detachable Bat Emblem

The unique selling point of this Batman chair is the addition of a magnetic, detachable Bat emblem, situated on the backrest.

The impressive feature was inspired by Bruce Wayne’s suit in the film, which also features a detachable Bat emblem serving as a Batarang.

Additionally, The Batman chair has been upholstered in full black Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette, combined with perforated matte leather detailing. The Secretlab 2022 Series is built for ergonomic comfort and this particular chair would be worthy of the Caped Crusader himself.

Image from Secret Labs / Warner Bros.

The Batman reviews

The Batman currently has an 85% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.6 score on IMDB, proving that it is already one of the most successful comic-book adaptations to date.

IGN praised the latest adaptation for going darker, saying: “The Batman is a gripping, gorgeous, and, at times, genuinely scary psychological crime thriller that gives Bruce Wayne the grounded detective story he deserves.”

Adding to the darker theme, Variety stated that The Batman “goes even darker than The Dark Knight” – referencing Christopher Nolan’s second film in The Dark Knight trilogy.

Lastly, The Telegraph applauded Pattinson and Kravitz’ chemistry on screen, saying “The two stars generate an astonishing sensual charge in a brilliant addition to the Batman canon that refuses to behave like a blockbuster.”

still from The Batman trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Batman is now showing in theaters worldwide.