The Beginning After the End Chapter 171 gets a new release date

The Beginning After The End manhwa fans are waiting for the official release of Chapter 171, which will carry on the amazing story of Season 5. Well, here’s all you need to know about its release schedule.

TBATE took a long hiatus after concluding the fourth season, but fortunately, the author came back a few months back with more exciting chapters to kick-start season 5. Unlike the previous seasons, the fifth season shifted its focus away from Arthur to bring some new characters to the spotlight. Let’s say that this experimental shift in the storyline worked quite well, and fans love every bit of the latest season.

When will The Beginning After The End Chapter 171 Come Out?

The Beginning After The End Chapter 171 is scheduled to release worldwide on Thursday, December 15th, 2022. The latest chapter will be available to read exclusively on Tapas Media at 9 AM PT (Pacific Timing); however, the timing will vary depending on your region. Here’s the exact release schedule for different regions:

Pacific Time- 9:00 AM (December 15th)

Central Time- 11:00 PM (December 15th)

British Time- 5:00 PM (December 15th)

European Time- 6:00 PM (December 15th)

Indian Time- 10:30 PM (December 15th)

TBATE’s author announces new release schedule for the manhwa

Recently, TBATE’s author, Fuyuki23, officially announced that he is shifting away from the weekly release schedule for the popular manhwa. Apparently, the author has been facing some health issues with his wrist, so to maintain his health, the publication has suggested that the author starts taking a gap of 10 days between chapters. So, instead of getting a new TBATE chapter after one week, we’ll get it after ten days. That’ll allow the author to work on his health and get better soon.

CREDIT- Turtle me Instagram account

In his note, the author confirmed that he needs to draw for over 12 hours a day to maintain a weekly release schedule, which isn’t possible in his current condition. He also apologized to his fans for the schedule change, but almost every fan only wished for the author to get better.