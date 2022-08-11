The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date, Time and Recap

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 5 releases in a couple of hours. Here’s everything you need to learn about its release schedule.

Gabriel’s arrival in the previous episode was quite troublesome for Maou and his friends. However, with the help of Alas Ramus, Emi successfully defeated him. It’s tough to say whether Gabriel will sit quietly or will there be more of him in the upcoming episodes.

When The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 5 Releases on Crunchyroll?

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 5 will officially release on Crunchyroll on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 11:30 PM JST. For the rest of the world, the series follows a concurrent time schedule that we have mentioned below. So, to track the latest episode, you can follow this schedule:

Pacific Timing- 7:30 AM (August 11th)

Central Timing- 9:30 AM (August 11th)

Eastern Timing- 10:30 AM (August 11th)

British Timing- 3:30 PM (August 11th)

European Timing- 4:30 PM (August 11th)

Indian Timing- 8:00 PM (August 11th)

Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (August 12th)

Previous Episode’s Recap

Suzune explains to Maou and Emi the importance of the Tree of life and how Alas Ramus is connected to it. Hence, everyone learns why Gabriel wants Alas Ramus and Emi’s sword. Emi agrees to stay with Maou and Alas that night. The next day, after waking up, the trio finds Gabriel in their room.

Gabriel says he doesn’t want to kill a sleeping family as he is the No. 1 Gentleman of Heaven. Emi took out her sword and stood up to fight with Gabriel. The latter says that Yesod has been lost for a while, and whosoever has stolen it has cut it into several pieces. After that, the thief scattered the pieces here and there, and it came out that Alas and Emi’s sword had fragments of it.

A battle with an angel ?(via The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2) pic.twitter.com/eFPS7H5SZe — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 11, 2022

Maou starts begging in front of Gabriel to leave Alas, but the stubborn angel denies his request. Seeing all this, Alas came in front, and fans were shocked to see the immense powers of the little girl. The fight begins with Emi and Alas saving Maou and defeating Gabriel. However, just when Chiho was getting upset, knowing Alas was gone, the adorable kid appeared in front of her. She explains how she ended up being Emi’s sword.

Chiho also learns that Emi already knew that Alas didn’t go anywhere, so she confronted her about why she kept it hidden from Maou. In reply, Emi said that she wanted Maou to feel the pain of losing someone precious. A few minutes before the episode ended, Maou and Alas reunited, and the former was also seen having tears of joy.