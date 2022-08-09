Ranking of Kings Anime Gets a Special Episode in 2023

Sosuke Toka’s Ranking of Kings is a Japanese Manga that won readers’ hearts with its spectacular comedy and fantasy elements. The anime adaptation of Bojji’s story was released on October 15, 2021, and ran until March 25, 2022. The first season came with 23 episodes, and after the season concluded, fans wanted to know if the anime would return with Season 2.

We do not have news regarding a second season when writing this post, but we now know that the animated series will come up with a special episode in 2023. However, the confirmed release date for the episode is yet to be announced.

?Key Visual?

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage

Scheduled for 2023!



?More: https://t.co/pRZNhyAyCS pic.twitter.com/h1xSJicEvY — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) August 8, 2022

Ranking of Kings Special Episode Cast Revealed

The special episode of Ranking of Kings, titled Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage, will showcase a standalone storyline that we haven’t seen before. The Osama Ranking website has also revealed the staff and cast details. You can take a look at the list below:

Yousuke Hatta as the director

Taku Kishimoto as the script supervisor

Atsuko Nozaki as the character designer and chief animation director

MAYUKO as the music composer

WIT Studio as the animator

Minami Hinata as Bojji (main protagonist)

Ayumu Murase as Kage

Yuki Kaji as Daida

Rina Sato as Hilling

Takuya Eguchi as Domas

Yoji Ueda as Bebin

Hiroki Yasumoto as Apeas

Daiki Yamashita as Hokuro

Takahiro Sakurai as Despa

What is Ranking of Kings about?

Ranking of Kings follows the main protagonist, Bojji, a deaf prince. Despite his disability, Bojji tries to do his best so that his people accept him as the king’s successor. However, he has to face a lot of criticism. One day, things change when he meets Kage, the shadow clan’s last survivor. Kage proves to be the one who can understand what Bojji wants to say without much difficulty. The story mainly focuses on the duo exploring the World and its dark secrets.

TV Anime "Ousama Ranking" (Ranking of Kings) – New "Gaiden" Special Anime Project in production. pic.twitter.com/tlKOHD2dnS — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) August 7, 2022

Below, you can have a look at how Crunchyroll portrays the story of Ranking of Kings:

How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings.The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn…