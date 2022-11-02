The Entropy Centre Release Date, PS5 & Steam Time & Game Pass Status

The Entropy Centre’s release date is just around the corner and is the latest video game to be published by Playstack, which most recently released Mortal Shell.

The title is described as a “mind-bending puzzle adventure” that allows you to “manipulate time to your will and solve ingeniously challenging puzzle rooms.”

With the game on the horizon, let’s take a look at the Entropy Centre’s release date, time and whether or not it will be on the Xbox Game Pass service.

The Entropy Centre will be released on November 3, 2022, on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5 and Xbox.

According to the official PlayStation store, the game will drop at the following times:

4 pm CEST

3 pm GMT

10 am ET

9 am CT

7 am PT

The Entropy Centre will release at a different time on Steam, the PC release times you need to know are as follows:

9 am CEST

8 am GMT

3 am ET

2 am CT

12 am PT

Will The Entropy Centre Be on Game Pass?

Unfortunately for Xbox Players, The Entropy Centre won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass, at least in November 2022.

Microsoft has, however, confirmed that the following games will be available this month:

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – Available now

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – Available now

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) – Available now

Ghost Song (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – November 3

Football Manager 2023 (PC) – November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – November 8

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – November 8

Vampire Survivors (Consoles) – November 10

Pentiment (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – November 15

Somerville (Consoles/PC) – November 15

Gungrave GORE (TBA) – November 22

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30

