The Witcher 1 Remake Is Confirmed and in Active Development

The Witcher Remake has been confirmed and is in active development according to the latest press release by CD PROJEKT.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the first Witcher, The Witcher Remake has been confirmed as in active development at Fool’s Theory.

Specialising in RPG games, the developer will be rebuilding 2007s The Witcher from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5 Technology.

The Witcher Remake will use a new set of CDPR development tools that have specifically been made for future Witcher titles. So The Witcher Remake should give fans and critics a good idea of what’s to come from the other mystery Witcher projects that are currently in development.

This is the project that CD Projekt RED referred to as ‘Canis Majoris’ in their Strategy Update earlier this month, which is a super cool revelation in itself.

Adam Badowski, Head of CD PROJEKT RED had this to say in the official press release:

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger,” “Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”

We're thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we're working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)!



We want to do this right, so please be patient — it's gonna be a while until we can share more details.

Jakub Rokosz, CEO of Fool’s Theory also weighed in on the project:

“I am very happy that my professional paths have crossed again with fellow developers from the time of working together on The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3. Especially when it’s a remake of a project that is so close to our hearts,” “We are excited to join forces with CD PROJEKT RED, and our goal is to give players another great game from the iconic Witcher series.”

