Has The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World been renewed for season 2 and when will the finale release worldwide on Crunchyroll?

There are four major anime finales set to premiere today; including Revenger, Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister, My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog, and The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World.

For fans of the latter series, many within the global fanbase have already considered the possibility of a second season; with large portions of the three most recent episodes hinting at plenty more potential conflicts for Ray to come.

So, has The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World been renewed for season 2 and what time will episode 12, the season 1 finale, release on Crunchyroll?

The Iceblade Sorcerer episode 12 release date and time

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 12 is scheduled to premiere first for domestic audiences in the early hours of Friday, March 24; dropping on Thursday, March 23 for the majority of international fans.

The season 1 finale will be released for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 11 AM

Eastern Time – 2 PM

British Time – 6 PM

European Time – 7 PM

India Time – 11:30 PM

Philippine Time – 2 AM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time – 5 AM

New episodes from the English and German dubs air two hours after the subbed version.

“In order to save Rebecca, who has been taken away by Evan, Ray confronts demons and the sorcerers of the Eugenics Agency (Eugenics). In addition, Amelia and her reliable friends rally to his side, and he clears away one enemy after another. Meanwhile, the secrets surrounding Rebecca and the Bradley family are revealed. The “fictional sorcerer” who orchestrated this incident also appears on the battlefield, and the situation takes an unexpected turn. Can the “Bingen Magician” really protect the people he cares about?”

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World season 2 status

Although The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World has not yet been renewed for season 2, the series will have the advantage of having plenty of source material available for a potential second adventure.

The season 1 finale is expected to adapt up until the conclusion of light novel volume 3, which marks the end of the ‘Sorcerer’s Eyes Arc’.

The good news is that seven tankobon volumes of the original light novel series have been published in Japan, with the subsequent manga adaptation also recently reaching 11 complete volumes.

Four of those manga volumes have been published in English by Kodansha USA and are available from outlets including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Penguin Random House, as well as online sellers such as Kindle, Google Play, and Apple iBooks.

Similarly, whilst The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World has not experienced a ground-breaking reception from fans, only scoring a 6.31/10 on MyAnimeList, the series has been a roaring success for Studio Cloud Hearts.

In fact, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World marks the first major production for Cloud Hearts, who are now set to produce The Great Cleric in Summer 2023, and Whisper Me A Love Song in Winter 2024.

This means that their production schedule remains relatively open; especially for the Fall 2023 slate which starts this October. Considering the availability of source material, there is a slim chance that the team could target the Fall slate for The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World season 2.

However, we will have to wait and see whether the domestic success of the anime in Japan is enough for Studio Cloud Hearts to renew The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World for a second adventure.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

