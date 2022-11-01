The Last of Us TV show has a premiere date according to official HBO site

Ellie and Joel from HBO's The Last of Us. Image credit: HBO Max

One of HBO’s most anticipated releases may be much sooner than expected. According to HBO Max’s official site, The Last of Us series will premiere in the new year.

It feels like a lifetime ago since we’ve had any news from HBO’s upcoming series The Last of Us, even though we got a juicy trailer back in September, it’s just never enough.

Fans of the game have been waiting in anticipation for a release date to be finally announced and it seems as though some eagle-eyed enthusiasts have spotted a premiere date penciled in on HBO Max’s official site.

The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max BridTV 11345 The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/rBRRDpQ0yc0/hqdefault.jpg 1106287 1106287 center 32600

The Last of Us HBO Summary

If you’ve been following news on the series, you’ll already know all the ins and outs but for those who are new to the upcoming show, here’s a little crash course on what to expect from The Last of Us TV show.

According to the official HBO page on the series, The Last of Us show will “take place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last of Us Premiere Date

According to HBO Max’s official website, The Last of Us TV show looks like it will premiere on January 15th, 2023. This is undoubtedly much sooner than many fans had hoped. Although a release date was never discussed, only that it would be coming in 2023, many thought that it would be at least another year before we set eyes on the first episode.

The Last Of Us: HBO premieres January 15th according to the HBO MAX page. pic.twitter.com/PSrMq9s69Y — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) November 1, 2022

The Last of Us HBO is premiering January 15th 2023!



According to the official HBO Page pic.twitter.com/mhVvsvvzsN — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) November 1, 2022

With it now potentially only three months away, The Last of Us fans are beyond excited to realize that they may finally get to see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey take on fan favorites Ellie and Joel.

The Last of Us has huge shoes to fill in the absence of another HBO show, House of the Dragon, but with people like Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann behind the steering wheel, hopes are high that this will be another smash hit for the channel.