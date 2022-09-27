HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. HBO Max, YouTube.

After dissecting minimal promotional photos and leaked set videos for months, fans finally have a full-length trailer for The Last of Us in the crosshairs and we reveal what surprise character Melanie Lynskey will be playing.

HBO’s first trailer not only gave us a good look at Joel and Ellie’s bond alongside supporting characters, but it also gave us a terrifying first look at the live-action Clicker.

Developed by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who is tasked with escorting teen Ellie across post-apocalyptic America. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, and Anna Torv.

The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max BridTV 11345 The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/rBRRDpQ0yc0/hqdefault.jpg 1106287 1106287 center 32600

Who Does Melanie Lynskey Play in The Last of Us?

Melanie Lynskey will be playing an original character named Kathleen, who appeared for a few seconds during the trailer looking fiercer than ever.

Described by an HBO representative to Polygon, Kathleen is a “ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City.”

Joel and Ellie never visited Kansas City, Missouri in the game and they will also meet Sam and Henry there instead of Pittsburgh.

HBO also mentioned that Sam and Henry were “hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance,” and it sounds like the same group led by Lynskey’s Kathleen.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. HBO Max, YouTube.

Meet the Rest of The Last of Us Cast

Alongside Lynskey’s surprise role are a number of talented actors bringing these characters to life on the small screen, including The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal.

Pedro Pascal – Joel

– Joel Bella Ramsey – Ellie

– Ellie Gabriel Luna – Tommy

– Tommy Merle Dandridge – Marlene

– Marlene Anna Torv – Tess

– Tess Nico Parker – Sarah

– Sarah Murray Bartlett – Frank

– Frank Nick Offerman – Bill

– Bill Storm Reid – Riley

– Riley Jeffrey Pierce – Perry

– Perry Lamar Johnson – Henry

– Henry Keivonn Woodard – Sam

– Sam Graham Greene – Marlon

– Marlon Elaine Miles – Florence

– Florence Melanie Lynskey – Kathleen

Original voice actors of Joel and Ellie from the video game, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, have also confirmed that they will be a part of the series, but their roles have not been disclosed.

#tlou day! My absolute honor to reprise Marlene and tell this story again. Bravo @clmazin @Neil_Druckmann @PedroPascal1 @BellaRamsey and the entire team and crew. Their gifts will blow your mind. @TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/OSw8vf9Wx4 — Merle Dandridge (@MerleDandridge) September 26, 2022

The Last of Us Release Window and Episode Count

It’s been confirmed that The Last of Us adaptation will premiere sometime in 2023, but thanks to one executive, we now have a more refined window.

“It’s closer to early 2023,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, which means less waiting time for fans.

As for the episode count, it has also been confirmed that the series will span ten episodes within its first season.

I have no words to express the awe for what @clmazin and the rest of our incredible team pulled off with this show. I hope y’all love it as much as we do! Enjoy this small teaser! Happy #tlouday! https://t.co/PkFREe8bLh — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 26, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us will debut on HBO Max in 2023.

Show all