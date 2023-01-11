Movies & Television

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House Release Date and Time

Kiyo from The Makanai Cooking for the Makai House
CREDIT- Netflix official Youtube channel

Based on a Japanese manga titled Kiyo in Kyoto, The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House approaches its release date, and here’s everything you must know about it.

The source material Kiyo in Kyoto is the brainchild of Aiko Koyama, the writer, and illustrator of the manga series. The series was first published in 2016 in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series received an anime adaptation by the famous animation studio J.C Staff, which has previously worked on One Punch Man Season 2 and several other renowned anime series and films. The animation series was aired on NHK World from February 2021 to January 2022.

When will The Makanai: Cooking for the Makai House get released?

All nine episodes of The Makanai: Cooking for the Makai House will get released on Thursday, January 11, 2023, on Netflix at 3:00 AM ET. The release timings will vary according to different regions of the world, and here’s the schedule that you need to follow:

  • Pacific Time- 12:00 AM
  • Eastern Time- 3:00 AM
  • Greenwich Mean Time- 8:00 AM
  • Indian Time- 1:30 PM
  • Philippine Time- 4:00 PM

What is The Makanai: Cooking for the Makai House about?

The story of the upcoming Japanese television series revolves around two girls, Sumire Herai and Kiyo Nozuki. The girls travel to Kyoto to fulfill their dreams of becoming Maikos. For the unacquainted, Maikos are the people who perform songs, dance, or play instruments at parties and banquets.

Sumire and Kiyo start living in Makai House in Kyoto, where they get training. While Sumire learns the art styles quickly, Kiyo faces difficulty. Soon, she gets to know about her cooking skills, due to which she gets the job of a cook at the Makai House. Her cooking helps her make some new friends at the house and live with her dear friend Sumire.

