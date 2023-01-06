**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Menu**

The latest comedy-horror project exploits disillusion and societal pressures in a similar fashion to Black Mirror and we explain what The Menu’s mysterious cheeseburger means during the film’s ending.

After releasing on November 18, 2022, in theatres, the film grossed over $71 million worldwide before arriving on streaming platforms.

Directed by Mark Mylod, written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, and based on an original story penned by Tracy, The Menu follows the bizarre premise depicting diners attending an elite restaurant run by a celebrity chef who is trying to kill the guests.

The Menu Ending Explained – What Does the Cheeseburger Mean?

The cheeseburger, featured at the end of The Menu, symbolizes Slowik’s passion for food and cooking in its simplest form.

Before Margot makes her escape, Slowik gives her a cheeseburger, which she quickly takes to go because she claims the meal is too much for her.

After escaping on the coast guard’s boat, watching the restaurant go up in flames, Margot tucks into the cheeseburger once again.

Slowik finds his passion in simply cooking good food for people who appreciate it and the cheeseburger is the chef’s go-to to make for foodies because of how basic the dish is, but nevertheless, puts a smile on people’s faces.

Meet the Cast of The Menu

British actor Ralph Fiennes is in the lead playing the celebrity chef, most notably known for his iconic role as Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise.

X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult and The Northman and Last Night in Soho star Anya Taylor-Joy, join Fiennes at the forefront.

Below, we have included the full cast list of The Menu:

Ralph Fiennes – Julian Slowik

– Julian Slowik Anya Taylor-Joy – Margot Mills / Erin

– Margot Mills / Erin Nicholas Hoult – Tyler Ledford

– Tyler Ledford Hong Chau – Elsa

– Elsa Janet McTeer – Lillian Bloom

– Lillian Bloom John Leguizamo – George Díaz

– George Díaz Reed Birney – Richard Liebbrandt

– Richard Liebbrandt Judith Light – Anne Liebbrandt

– Anne Liebbrandt Paul Adelstein – Ted

– Ted Aimee Carrero – Felicity

– Felicity Arturo Castro – Soren

– Soren Rob Yang – Bryce

– Bryce Mark St. Cyr – Dave

– Dave Rebecca Koon – Linda Slowik

– Linda Slowik Christina Brucato – Katherine Keller

– Katherine Keller Adam Aalderks – Jeremy Louden

– Jeremy Louden Matthew Cornwell – Dale

– Dale Peter Grosz – Hawthorne’s sommelier

Where to Watch The Menu

The Menu is currently available to watch on two streaming platforms: HBO Max and Disney Plus.

The movie released on HBO Max on January 3, 202, and its Disney Plus debut occurred one day later on January 4, 2023.

The black comedy has received positive reviews for its social comedy and ability to deliver impact on a basic premise.

