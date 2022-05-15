If you enjoyed The Northman on VOD, watch the Viking anime Vinland Saga

The Northman has just been released for viewing on VOD services, but fans of the movie should definitely check out its Viking anime counterpart, Vinland Saga.

Between Vikings and The Last Kingdom, the world has been gripped by a Viking obsession for the past few years. However, 2022’s The Northman, featuring visionary directing and a star-studded cast, has taken that obsession to a whole new level.

With a 137-minute-long runtime, there is certainly no shortage of Viking-on-Viking action in the Alexander Skarsgard-led movie, but there might still be a battle axe-shaped hole in your life when the credits do finally roll. If that is the case, why not check out this epic Viking anime series, Vinland Saga, which has similarities with The Northman that o far beyond its Viking lineage.

ONE PIECE: Filming update as Netflix’s live-action series wraps up first episode

The Northman | Red Band Trailer BridTV 9593 The Northman | Red Band Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6WrpvCmv0hk/hqdefault.jpg 995841 995841 center 32600

The Northman VOD release needs to pick up the pace

The Northman was originally meant to premiere in theatres on April 8th, 2022, before its launch was pushed back until April 22nd when the film was released in North America and the UK.

The movie, directed by Robert Egger, has now finally been released via Video On Demand services on Friday, May 13th. Fans can purchase access to the movie via the Amazon, Apple TV and Vudu platforms respectively.

An international OTT streaming release has not yet been revealed, but it was reported in December 2021 that The Northman movie could debut first on Peacock as early as 45 days after the theatrical debut.

As explained by Collider, “That means a streaming release date for The Northman could be as early as June 6, although that is only an estimate at this time and date. Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, said in a release in December 2021: “As we continue investing in the most and sought-after content for Peacock, films are essential that that mix.”

BILLY KAMETZ: Anime fans show support on GoFundMe for veteran voice actor

I see 'The Northman' is now available to stream on demand. The film was only released in cinemas a month ago, so their ticket sales will drop considerably now, which is a shame because it'll probably go down as a box office flop despite it being an incredible film. — Conor (@Ainm91) May 12, 2022

If you enjoyed The Northman, watch Vinland Saga

At the time of writing, the movie is scoring a fantastic 89% on Rotten Tomatoes but a rather underwhelming 7.6/10 on IMDB. Despite solid reviews from both critics and fans alike, it failed to draw the crowds that it needed to be considered a success. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has made just over $53 million at the global box office – whilst it needs a $200 million earning to break even, per Variety.

The good news is that if The Northman failed to satisfy your Viking blood-lust, there is another fantastic story just waiting to invade your watchlist…Vinland Saga.

The epic Viking anime was arguably one of the standout series of 2019, with outstanding scores of 8.8/10 on IMDB, 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.73/10 on MyAnimeList with over 590,000 individual reviews.

From the outset, the similarities between the new movie and Vinland Saga are worthy of your attention, with both series being set in the beautiful Iceland landscape; although much of Vinland Saga’s later episodes take place in England.

The anime series’ basic plot also focuses on a young prince’s journey of revenge against the man who killed his father, with the main character of Thorfinn being almost identical in appearance, fighting ability and personality to Skarsgard’s Amleth.

Visuals are also a notable connection with The Northman arguably being one of the most visually-striking films of the past few years. Whilst the Vinland Saga anime series is indeed 2D, the choreographing of fight sequences and the sheer quality of animation from Wit Studio will have you blown away too.

If you want to check out Vinland Saga, the entire 24-episode first season is available to watch via Amazon Prime Video – the series is also available on Netflix, but access is limited to only certain territories not including US and EU versions.

A second season is currently in production and is expected to premiere later this year, you can find more information here.

“With perseverance hitting on the head the young Thorfinn is hellbent to avenge the death of his father by the mercenary leader Askeladd. Times change and on the other hand, Thorfinn is hand in gloves in the camp of his nemesis. Having passed the test of valour, betrayal and indifference in foreign land, his vengeance takes a backseat but still fueled by the revenge for one’s own and for his father. This is a basic plot to what will unfold to be inked in your memory as some of finest genre experiences you will ever witness.” – User samxxxul, via IMDB.

SPY X FAMILY: Anime has forced me to forgive CloverWorks for Promised Neverland S2

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]