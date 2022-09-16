Movies & Television

The Rings of Power Episode 5 Release Date, Time and Plot Preview

Featured

By Jo Craig

Morfydd Clark and Cynthia Addai-Robinson addressing Numenor inThe Rings of Power

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

This week’s entry in The Rings of Power brought a wave of change to the kingdom of Numenor and we preview the shift it sets up in Episode 5 as well as confirm the release date and time of next week’s installment.

Episode 4 also saw Bronwyn and Theo arrive at the Elven watchtower while Arondir was tasked with delivering a message from Adar. Additionally, Elrond discovered what his friend Durin and the other Dwarves were mining in Khazad-dum.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer

BridTV
10957
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uYnQDsaxHZU/hqdefault.jpg
1060794
1060794
center
32600

The Rings of Power Episode 5 Release Date and Global Release Times

The Rings of Power Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 23, 2022.

With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 5 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, September 22, 2022. 

Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

  • United Kingdom – 5 am BST
  • Australia – 2 pm AEST
  • Brazil – 1 am BRT
  • Europe – 6 am CEST
  • India – 9:30 am IST
  • Japan – 1 pm JST
  • New Zealand – 4 pm NZST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

Episode 5 Plot Preview

The Great Wave ended with Galadriel’s union with Miriel and the Numenoreans to stand against Sauron’s evil forces in the Southlands – thus stopping the disastrous vision of the kingdom’s destruction.

Next week’s episode will see the kingdom’s forces cast a shadow over the Dark Lord’s plan and the Southlands will have to choose defiance or fealty to Sauron.

We might even return to the Harfoots to see if their migration was successful with the Stranger.

The full effect of Durin’s mining for Mithril will also hit home, as the Dwarves’ excavation promises to awaken a fiery foe in the Balrog.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

  • Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022
  • Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022
  • Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022
  • Episode 6: TBA  – Friday, September 30, 2022
  • Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
For Honor | Year 6 Season 3 - The Demon Dagger Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
NBA 2K22 | Season 8 Reaches End Game
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know