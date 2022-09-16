**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

This week’s entry in The Rings of Power brought a wave of change to the kingdom of Numenor and we preview the shift it sets up in Episode 5 as well as confirm the release date and time of next week’s installment.

Episode 4 also saw Bronwyn and Theo arrive at the Elven watchtower while Arondir was tasked with delivering a message from Adar. Additionally, Elrond discovered what his friend Durin and the other Dwarves were mining in Khazad-dum.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer BridTV 10957 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | SDCC Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/uYnQDsaxHZU/hqdefault.jpg 1060794 1060794 center 32600

The Rings of Power Episode 5 Release Date and Global Release Times

The Rings of Power Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 23, 2022.

With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 5 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 5 am BST

Australia – 2 pm AEST

Brazil – 1 am BRT

Europe – 6 am CEST

India – 9:30 am IST

Japan – 1 pm JST

New Zealand – 4 pm NZST

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

Episode 5 Plot Preview

The Great Wave ended with Galadriel’s union with Miriel and the Numenoreans to stand against Sauron’s evil forces in the Southlands – thus stopping the disastrous vision of the kingdom’s destruction.

Next week’s episode will see the kingdom’s forces cast a shadow over the Dark Lord’s plan and the Southlands will have to choose defiance or fealty to Sauron.

We might even return to the Harfoots to see if their migration was successful with the Stranger.

The full effect of Durin’s mining for Mithril will also hit home, as the Dwarves’ excavation promises to awaken a fiery foe in the Balrog.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022

– Friday, September 9, 2022 Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022

– Friday, September 16, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

Stand and fight. Watch the new episode of #TheRingsOfPower now, only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/AL63U9SuZl — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 16, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Show all