The Spider-Verse is looking bright and busier than ever in Marvel and Sony’s shared multiverse and the fandom has the popular Spider-Man villain group, the Sinister Six, on its radar for the next big ensemble movie and we answer the question: Who are the Sinister Six?

The Sinister Six first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1, published in October 1964, featuring Spider-Man’s rogue gallery of supervillains.

During the hype of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans thought the Sinister Six would be revealed to be the big bad of the movie, however, that did not come to fruition.

Who are the Sinister Six?

Created By Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the Sinister Six were originally created and led by Doctor Octopus in order to finally defeat Spider-Man once and for all and the roster has changed and evolved several times in Marvel Comics.

The original Sinister Six included Doc Ock, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Vulture, Sandman, and Electro – all of which have been introduced into live-action projects with Kraven appearing in his own solo movie in 2023.

Subsequent returns of the supervillain group adapted to include other villains of Spider-Man, including Hobgoblin in The Return of the Sinister Six, Venom in Sandman’s Sinister Six, and the Green Goblin in the Sinister Twelve.

Additional versions went on to include the Rhino, Morbius the Living Vampire, the Kingpin, Mephisto, and Mister Negative.

Morbius Post-Credits Scene

Even though the Morbius post-credit scene was spoiled before the movie was even released by Sony, the end-credits sequence did set up the Sinister Six for a future live-action appearance in the Sony-Verse.

Morbius ended up meeting Michael Keaton’s Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming, who asked the living vampire if he wanted to join a team to take down Spidey.

With Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter on the horizon, it’s possible that both of these movies could take the Sinister Six’s development further.

Sinister Six Rumors and Fan Casting

Ever since Morbius’ post-credits scene, Marvel fans have been theorizing when we will see the Sinister Six in action and which characters will be involved.

Rumors have also been circulating regarding a spin-off Sinister Six movie already in development, where Jake Gyllenhaal is expected to return as Mysterio.

The fandom has also been sharing which villains they want to be a part of the group. Despite the return of Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans want to see Venom and Kraven the Hunter join the roster.

