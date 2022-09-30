The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

The Rings of Power delivered a gripping entry this week that raises the stakes tenfold for next week’s penultimate episode and we eagerly look ahead to preview Episode 7.

Episode 6, titled Udun, saw the people of the Southlands, including Arondir, Bronwyn, and Theo battle against Adar’s orc army, while Galadriel, Queen Regent Miriel, Halbrand, Elendil, and the Numenorean soldiers traveled to Middle-earth to aid them.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Rings of Power Episode 7 Release Date and Global Release Times

The Rings of Power Episode 7 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 7, 2022.

With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 7 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 5 am BST

Australia – 2 pm AEST

Brazil – 1 am BRT

Europe – 6 am CEST

India – 9:30 am IST

Japan – 1 pm JST

New Zealand – 4 pm NZST

Episode 7 Preview

This week’s entry delivered an hour of action-packed entertainment that seems worthy of a series finale, but there are still two episodes to go.

Episode 7 will see the direct aftermath of the volcanic eruption – the awakening of Mount Doom – and the full extent of the lives lost in the disaster will be realized.

We know from the preview that Galadriel is unscathed by the wall of ash that engulfed her during this week’s closing moments and The Lord of the Rings fans will surely get a kick out of seeing the foundations of Mordor being laid.

While the Numenoreans and people of the Southlands retreat from the devastation, it’s likely Sauron will be regrouping in preparation to invade the newly ashen expanse.

Additionally, the preview also shows that we’ll return to the Harfoots to see what becomes of the mysterious figures who are hunting the stranger. Elrond and Durin will also mine too deep for Mithril and the rise of the Balrog is imminent.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022

– Friday, September 9, 2022 Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022

– Friday, September 16, 2022 Episode 5: Partings – Friday, September 23, 2022

– Friday, September 23, 2022 Episode 6: Udun – Friday, September 30, 2022

– Friday, September 30, 2022 Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

