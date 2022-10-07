The Rings of Power Episode 8 Release Date and Global Release Times
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**
The Rings of Power Season 1 is sprinting towards the finish line on Amazon Prime with only one episode left to go and we confirm the release date and global release times of Episode 8.
Episode 7, titled The Eye, saw the direct aftermath of the natural disaster last week as our characters tried to find safety. Elrond and Durin were also welcomed back into the spotlight, where the former had to choose between loyalty to his friend and duty to his race.
Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.
The Rings of Power Episode 8 Release Date and Global Release Times
The Rings of Power Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 14, 2022, and will serve as the season finale.
With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 8 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.
Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:
- United Kingdom – 5 am BST
- Australia – 2 pm AEST
- Brazil – 1 am BRT
- Europe – 6 am CEST
- India – 9:30 am IST
- Japan – 1 pm JST
- New Zealand – 4 pm NZST
How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?
The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.
The series has released every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule outlines all of the episode titles.
Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full:
- Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022
- Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022
- Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022
- Episode 5: Partings – Friday, September 23, 2022
- Episode 6: Udûn – Friday, September 30, 2022
- Episode 7: The Eye – Friday, October 7, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022
How Many Seasons of The Rings of Power Have Been Green Lit?
Amazon Prime has already commissioned five seasons of The Rings of Power including 50 hours of content, which is a daring feat.
Speaking to Empire Magazine about the show’s longevity, showrunner JD Payne boasted the team knew what the final shot of the last episode was going to be:
“We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be. The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5.”
By Jo Craig
The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.