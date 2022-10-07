The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

The Rings of Power Season 1 is sprinting towards the finish line on Amazon Prime with only one episode left to go and we confirm the release date and global release times of Episode 8.

Episode 7, titled The Eye, saw the direct aftermath of the natural disaster last week as our characters tried to find safety. Elrond and Durin were also welcomed back into the spotlight, where the former had to choose between loyalty to his friend and duty to his race.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Main Teaser | Amazon Prime Video BridTV 10885 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Main Teaser | Amazon Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/f2Cs-u4b6hI/hqdefault.jpg 1053167 1053167 center 32600

The Rings of Power Episode 8 Release Date and Global Release Times

The Rings of Power Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 14, 2022, and will serve as the season finale.

With the general release time being Midnight ET, this means viewers in the west will receive Episode 8 at 9 pm PT on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch new episodes at different times.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 5 am BST

Australia – 2 pm AEST

Brazil – 1 am BRT

Europe – 6 am CEST

India – 9:30 am IST

Japan – 1 pm JST

New Zealand – 4 pm NZST

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Ben Rothstein, Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series has released every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule outlines all of the episode titles.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022

– Friday, September 9, 2022 Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022

– Friday, September 16, 2022 Episode 5: Partings – Friday, September 23, 2022

– Friday, September 23, 2022 Episode 6: Udûn – Friday, September 30, 2022

– Friday, September 30, 2022 Episode 7: The Eye – Friday, October 7, 2022

– Friday, October 7, 2022 Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

How Many Seasons of The Rings of Power Have Been Green Lit?

Amazon Prime has already commissioned five seasons of The Rings of Power including 50 hours of content, which is a daring feat.

Speaking to Empire Magazine about the show’s longevity, showrunner JD Payne boasted the team knew what the final shot of the last episode was going to be:

“We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be. The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5.”

The battle continues. Watch Episode 7 of #TheRingsOfPower now on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/3sYK9O0f8R — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) October 7, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Show all