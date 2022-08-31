Movies & Television

The Rings of Power Global Release Times on Amazon Prime

By Jo Craig

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in a restless town in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings fans have waited what seems like an entire age of Middle-earth to see this anticipated prequel come to life and we confirm the global release times of the premiere.

It has been confirmed that J.A. Bayona will direct the first two episodes, followed by four episodes from Wayne Che Yip and the remaining two helmed by Charlotte Brändström.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

The Rings of Power Release Date and Time

The Rings of Power is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the US and Friday, September 2, 2022, for the rest of the world on Amazon Prime.

The prequel series will debut with two episodes and both will be added to the platform at 9 pm ET.

This means the west coast will be able to tune into the premiere at 6 pm PT on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

After the double-bill premiere, these timings will change to Midnight ET and 9 pm PT.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

Global Release Times

Since The Rings of Power will release on the Amazon Prime platform in tandem in every country, this means certain parts of the world will be able to watch the first two episodes at different times.

Below, we have translated what the 9 pm ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

  • United Kingdom – 2 am BST
  • Australia – 11 am AEST
  • Brazil – 10 pm BRT (Thursday, September 1)
  • Europe – 3 am CEST
  • India – 6:30 am IST
  • Japan – 10 am JST
  • Middle East – 5 am MEST
  • New Zealand – 1 pm NZST
  • Australia – 11 am AEST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Credit: Matt Grace/Prime Video © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

The Rings of Power Episode Count and Release Schedule

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

  • Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 2: TBA – Friday, September 2, 2022
  • Episode 3: TBA – Friday, September 9, 2022
  • Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022
  • Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022
  • Episode 6: TBA  – Friday, September 30, 2022
  • Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

