**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

With the Orc leader Adar being introduced in Episode 4 of The Rings of Power, many fans are wondering if this is Sauron in one of his many forms, provoking the question: Was Sauron an Elf?

Episode 4 also saw Bronwynn and Theo arrive at the Elven tower while Arondir was tasked with delivering a message from Adar. Additionally, Elrond discovered what his friend Durin and the other Dwarves were mining in Khazad-dum.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

Was Sauron an Elf?

No, Sauron was not an Elf, despite his actual race sharing the same unique ears and appearance as Elves.

Instead, Sauron was a Maia, one of the two races of Ainur created by Eru, and possessed more power than the other Maiar. The Maiar was a race of spirits that helped the Valar shape the World.

Elves, on the other hand, are the firstborn Children of Iluvatar and bound to a physical form unlike the Maiar – which is why Sauron can still exist as a force inside the Eye of Sauron outside of a physical being.

Who was Annatar, the Giver of Gifts?

Annatar is one of Sauron’s many disguises while he existed in Middle-earth and it was this form that managed to trick Celebrimbor and the Elf smiths of Eregion into making the Rings of Power.

Since Sauron shared a similar physical appearance to Elves, the race of Eregion considered the villain to be one of their own and dubbed Annatar the “Giver of Gifts” or “Lord of Gifts” because of the knowledge he brought the race.

The art, magic, and craftmanship Annatar presented was actually a work of dark sorcery that the Dark Lord later used to forge the One Ring.

How Many Episodes are in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022

– Friday, September 9, 2022 Episode 4: The Great Wave – Friday, September 16, 2022

– Friday, September 16, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

By Jo Craig

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

