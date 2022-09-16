Who Made Daredevil's Suit in She-Hulk? Was it Luke or Melvin Potter?
**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 had no post-credits scene this week, but it did end on an exciting note. Daredevil’s new helmet was revealed in the designer’s studio and we confirm if the cowl was made by Luke Jacobson or Melvin Potter.
Episode 5 focused on Jennifer Walters’ copyright case against influencer superhero Titania, who patented the name “She-Hulk”. Nikki also helped Jen find a new wardrobe with the help of superhero designer Luke.
Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.
Who Made Daredevil’s Suit in She-Hulk Episode 5?
Introducing Luke Jacobson to be the number one source of superhero attire, Episode 5 revealed the designer, played by Griffin Matthews, was the one who made Daredevil’s new suit.
Since the yellow-tinted cowl was revealed to be in Luke’s care, it confirms that the designer also made the rest of Matt Murdock’s comic-accurate Daredevil suit for the She-Hulk series.
Despite the MCU going in the direction of Marvel Comics’ fashion mogul, fans are wondering if Melvin Potter had a hand in designing the suit as well.
Who is Melvin Potter?
Melvin Potter, also known as his alias The Gladiator, was a costume designer from Marvel Comics, who carried a grudge against well-dressed superheroes.
Fans of the Netflix Daredevil series will also know Melvin Potter from there, as he was introduced as a brilliant but slightly mad designer who was convinced into working for Wilson Fisk.
However, Melvin was also the one who created Daredevil’s iconic red suit in the series that would protect him from injuries.
Since Daredevil’s She-Hulk suit is very similar to the Netflix apparel – bar the yellow tint – this has provoked Marvel fans to wonder if Melvin had a hand in the redesign.
How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:
- Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022
- Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022
- Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022
- Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022
- Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022
- Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.