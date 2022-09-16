**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 had no post-credits scene this week, but it did end on an exciting note. Daredevil’s new helmet was revealed in the designer’s studio and we confirm if the cowl was made by Luke Jacobson or Melvin Potter.

Episode 5 focused on Jennifer Walters’ copyright case against influencer superhero Titania, who patented the name “She-Hulk”. Nikki also helped Jen find a new wardrobe with the help of superhero designer Luke.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Who Made Daredevil’s Suit in She-Hulk Episode 5?

Introducing Luke Jacobson to be the number one source of superhero attire, Episode 5 revealed the designer, played by Griffin Matthews, was the one who made Daredevil’s new suit.

Since the yellow-tinted cowl was revealed to be in Luke’s care, it confirms that the designer also made the rest of Matt Murdock’s comic-accurate Daredevil suit for the She-Hulk series.

Despite the MCU going in the direction of Marvel Comics’ fashion mogul, fans are wondering if Melvin Potter had a hand in designing the suit as well.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. © 2022 MARVEL

Who is Melvin Potter?

Melvin Potter, also known as his alias The Gladiator, was a costume designer from Marvel Comics, who carried a grudge against well-dressed superheroes.

Fans of the Netflix Daredevil series will also know Melvin Potter from there, as he was introduced as a brilliant but slightly mad designer who was convinced into working for Wilson Fisk.

However, Melvin was also the one who created Daredevil’s iconic red suit in the series that would protect him from injuries.

Since Daredevil’s She-Hulk suit is very similar to the Netflix apparel – bar the yellow tint – this has provoked Marvel fans to wonder if Melvin had a hand in the redesign.

#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SheHulk Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

So Melvin Potter lost his job? ?Rip Daredevil pic.twitter.com/JC7DqMc6xm — sylwia | jennifer walters era (@SylwiaZimny) September 15, 2022

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

Only one series has this much action ? #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/z43HcATZjP — She-Hulk by #Titania (@SheHulkOfficial) September 9, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all