**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

The Rings of Power finally closed on the forging of the three Elven rings and we explain what the three rings are, their names, and who wore them.

Episode 8, titled Alloyed, saw Elendil and Queen Miriel back in Numenor, while Galadriel and Elrond worked with Celebrimbor to utilize the mithril and save the Elven race.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

What are the Three Rings of Power

As seen during the finale, Galadriel suggests using Sauron’s technique to forge three rings of power for the Elves to use to their advantage.

In the source material, an additional seven rings were forged and given to the Dwarves and nine rings were made for men, who were later corrupted and became the Nazgûl.

A total of nineteen rings of power were made, including the One Ring later forged by Sauron in the fires of Mount Doom.

Nenya the Ring of Water

Nenya is the lightest colored ring made for the Elves, also called the White Ring or the Ring of Adamant.

The Ring of Water was created from mithril mixed with a white stone of adamant, and in the source material, its existence was never known by Sauron.

Narya the Ring of Fire

Narya, known as the Ring of Fire, also used mithril and the gold of Valinor in its creation, set with a ruby present in the front of its band.

The Ring of Fire was said to have the power to dissuade others from “tyranny, domination, and despair”, according to LOTR Fandom.

Vilya the Ring of Air

Lastly, Vilya, also known as the Ring of Sapphire, the Blue Ring, or the Ring of Air, was created using mithril and Valinor gold, finished with a sapphire stone.

While the powers of Vilya have not been confirmed, rumors suggested the ring had the ability to control elements and heal.

— the three elven rings of power: vilya, narya and nenya; the rings of power pic.twitter.com/a77UxslOYC — ? (@tolkienjournal) October 14, 2022

Who Wore the Three Elven Rings?

Galadriel became the wearer of Nenya, the Ring of Water, sharing its power with her husband Celeborn. Galadriel used its powers during the Third Age to create Lothlorien and sustain its tranquility.

Gil-galad took possession of Narya after its creation, but later passed the Ring of Fire to his lieutenant Cirdan, who guarded it after the High King’s death. Cirdan later gifted Narya to Gandalf in the Third Age.

Lastly, Gil-galad also became the owner of Vilya for a time, but the Ring of Air was sent to Elrond who wore it throughout the later years of the Second Age and Third Age.

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

