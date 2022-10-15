The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Cr. Courtesy of Prime Video, © 2010-2022 Amazon.com, Inc.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

Tolkien fans have noticed the underlying flirting between Galadriel and Halbrand since their meeting in Episode 2, and after the finale’s big reveal, we answer if Sauron loves Galadriel in The Rings of Power.

Episode 8, titled Alloyed, saw Elendil and Queen Miriel back in Numenor, while Galadriel and Elrond worked with Celebrimbor to utilize the mithril and save the Elven race.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

Did Sauron Love Galadriel?

No, Sauron did not love Galadriel in The Rings of Power, despite the evil entity’s offer to make her his queen.

In Tolkien lore, Sauron is notorious for disliking elves and the Children of Eru, therefore, his affection for Galadriel would not align with the source material.

Furthermore, Sauron considered Galadriel to be his biggest threat and Halbrand’s attraction towards her is clearly part of his disguise. It makes perfect sense for Halbrand to offer her romance and a place at his side in order to thwart his deadliest threat, and once she rejects that offer, he very quickly changes and scarpers.

Galadriel Suspects Halbrand After Power of the Flesh Comment

During The Rings of Power finale, Galadriel immediately suspects Halbrand is not who he says he is after he makes an unusual comment to Celebrimbor in the forge.

While discussing ways to utilize mithril in order to save the Elven race, Halbrand suggests using mithril and an alloy to create a new kind of power: “A power not of the flesh, but over flesh.”

This comment is suggesting the Elves harness the power of the Unseen World, and Galadriel knows from her expedition in Episode 1 that Sauron was experimenting with the powers of the Unseen World.

Just as Halbrand’s power of the flesh comment was his undoing, The Stranger’s comment to Nori during the denouement of the finale confirmed his identity too.

“When in doubt, Elanor Brandyfoot, always follow your nose,” is a line said to Nori by The Stranger, and it’s a direct callback to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

“If in doubt, Meriadoc, always follow your nose,” is a line said by Ian McKellen’s Gandalf in the first film of the trilogy to Dominic Monaghan’s Merry, which is a sound way to confirm The Stranger is Gandalf and close out Season 1.

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

