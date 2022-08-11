The Sandman star Boyd Holbrook became known to the Marvel fandom when he portrayed Donald Pierce in 2017’s Logan opposite Hugh Jackman, and now, the actor is a person of interest for the DC fandom.

We discuss Holbrook’s recent interest in playing Batman’s most iconic villain, give you an introduction to the actor and his work and see what DC fans are saying about the casting online.

Holbrook recently appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel following Tom Sturridge’s Dream as he attempts to repair The Dreaming and save the Waking World from escaped Nightmares.

Boyd Holbrook Wants to Play the Joker

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Boyd Holbrook was discussing the sexuality of his character The Corinthian from The Sandman.

After throwing Logan into the mix, Holbrook was then asked if there were other Marvel or DC characters he would like to tackle:

“It really depends. I mean, I think now that we’re talking, The Joker… that character seems to be endlessly reincarnated in an interesting way. Sometimes the anchor is fun, but usually, those secondary characters are really great to play. There are just more keys on the keyboard.”

The actor elaborated on how he wanted to play characters that were “foreign” to him in order to get a different point of view on a culture or person.

DC Fans React to Holbrook as the Joker

Despite Holbrook’s interest in playing the Clown Prince of Crime being a recent reveal, DC fans have been championing the actor to play the Joker for a while.

Back in 2020, the build-up to Matt Reeves’ The Batman was in full swing, and Holbrook’s name was dropped in the mix to play the Joker in this universe – Earth-2.

One fan shared they would love to see Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker align with Robert Pattinson’s Batman, as both characters match in tone, but they also wanted to see Boyd Holbrook, Tom Hiddleston, and Will Poulter fulfill the role too.

Personally, I would love it if they connected Joaquin’s Joker with Pattinson’s Batman. However, since that probably won’t happen I would like this version to be close in age to Robert, my top three choices would be Boyd Holbrook, Tom Hiddleston, and Will Poulter. — Buddington Mcgee (@BuddingtonMcgee) August 25, 2020

