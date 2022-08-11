Project X: Corey Delaney’s True Story Inspired Found Footage Comedy

“The Party You’ve Only Dreamed About” is the tagline for Warner Bros. Pictures’ Project X movie and its premise is something that could absolutely happen in the real world.

As it turns out, Project X is actually inspired by the true story of Corey Delaney Worthington, who hosted one of the largest teen parties reported in the media thanks to an announcement on MySpace.

Directed by Nima Nourizadeh, written by Michael Bacall and Matt Drake, and produced by Todd Phillips, Project X is a found footage teen comedy following three friends who host a wild party that gets out of control starring Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper, Jonathan Daniel Brown, and more.

Corey Delaney’s 2008 MySpace Party

16-year-old Corey Delaney Worthington became an Australian icon after throwing a party while his parents were out of town.

What attracted the attention of the media, however, was the 500 guests that arrived at Delaney’s house after his address was advertised on My Space.

What started off as a fun prank soon got the police involved when they were called to the house to disperse over 500 guests that had fuelled the out-of-control gathering.

In the present day, Corey currently maintains his 11K following on Instagram and even appeared in 2018’s Australian Ninja Warrior.

Project X was Inspired by the power of Delaney’s Party

MTV confirmed that writer Michael Bacall and producer Todd Phillips wanted to capture the atmosphere and power behind the viral sensation that became Delaney’s party, however, the events are not directly based on the Australian gathering.

Phillips certainly alluded that Project X at least took inspiration from the spirit of Delaney’s party, despite crewmembers failing to confirm where the movie’s inception came from.

MTV also confirmed that it was Phillips that came to writer Bacall with the idea for the movie, suggesting that Delaney’s infamous party at least inspired the producer creatively.

Fact or Fiction

MTV also highlighted some of Project X’s plot points that were clearly exaggerated for the movie.

For example, Project X took the party’s wild level to the extreme and director Nima Nourizadeh included houses being set on fire and guests being stuffed in ovens in order to up the ante of the party’s extremity.

The details of what happened at Project X’s party are very different from what actually happened at Delaney’s real-life party, but hyperbole was used to make the movie sell.

