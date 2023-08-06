Zach Galifianakis’ recent comment suggests he doesn’t agree with the majority of The Simpsons fans who believe that the beloved cartoon is over the hill.

While the newer episodes tend to catch a fair deal of flack from a growing pool of detractors, The Simpsons has been defended by a beloved modern comedy hero.

Zach Galifianakis defends later seasons of The Simpsons

After more than three decades on air, The Simpsons would be forgiven if they decided to pack things up and call it a day. There appear to be no plans to do so, however, and the show continues to churn out new TV seasons, despite viewers’ general consensus that the show isn’t quite what it used to be.

In a rather surprising turn of events though, the newer episodes of the show have been defended by none other than Hangover star Zach Galifianakis, who declared his love for the show, unprompted, in a recent interview.

Speaking to The New York Times, Galifianakis said of The Simpsons: “I’m always pleasantly surprised at how much that show can still make me gut laugh”.

“There’s not many shows like that,” the comedian continued. “Shows like The Simpsons, and the fact that Prince was from America, that just makes me proud to be an American,” he went as far as to say.

Galifianakis once featured on the show

Of course, Galifianakis’ loyalty to the yellow-faced animation could be down to the fact that he is one of the many celebrities to have been honored with a guest role on the show.

Back in 2014, the awkward talk show host appeared in season 25 episode, Luca$, starring as Lucas Bortner – a competitive eater who falls for Lisa Simpson.

Galifianakis was famously envisioned as a comically large couch potato type in one of Lisa’s daydreams, and could be seen swallowing her whole as she panicked about what her future could look like with Bortner.

The 53-year-old is but one of hundreds of comedians and celebrities to have starred in the irreverent comedy, in what has become something of a right of passage for Hollywood types.

What do the ratings say?

Despite the co-sign from the Between Two Ferns anchor, the ratings sadly do not agree with Galifianakis’ take on the newer seasons of The Simpsons.

While the show, which is the 92nd highest-rated program on IMDd, has an overall rating of 8.7/10, the most recent installments are consistently failing to reach such numbers.

The episodes from the most reason season, no.34, are largely averaging ratings in the mid-6s, with multiple episodes not even hitting the 6/10 mark.

With a new season scheduled for early October, barring any possible strike-related hold-ups, only time will tell if the show can live up to the hype of Galifianakis, or continue to tank in the ratings world.

