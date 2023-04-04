What date and time will Tokyo Mew Mew New season 2 release worldwide, and which platform will be streaming the new anime?

Whilst there is plenty of new anime set to premiere on the 2023 Spring broadcasting slate, the season also includes the return of various fan-favorite franchises.

These include Demon Slayer, Dr Stone, and Tokyo Mew Mew New – the latter of which is preparing for its streaming debut in only a matter of hours.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Tokyo Mew Mew New season 2, including the release date, time, and OTT streaming options.

Where is Tokyo Mew Mew New streaming?

Tokyo Mew Mew New will be made available to stream internationally via the HiDive platform.

HiDive offers new customers a seven-day free trial, with premium subscriptions currently priced at $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year.

“The scientists of the ?(Mew) Project use DNA of endangered species to create a team of heroines imbued with amazing abilities. Armed with the skills of an Iriomote cat, Ichigo must band together with other Mew Mew girls to repel an alien incursion.”

The new broadcast will be the second season of Tokyo Mew Mew New, which was itself a spin-off of the Tokyo Mew Mew anime franchise.

Season 1 aired between July and September 2021, scoring a 6.6/10 on MyAnimeList, 7/10 on IMDB, 65% on Anilist, and 3.4/5 on Anime Planet.

A reminder that season 1 episode 12 ended with Aoyama confessing his feelings for Ichigo, and three aliens on their spaceship noting that it is ‘time to awaken’ following their defeat to the Mew Mews.

Tokyo Mew Mew New season 2 is scheduled to premiere first for domestic audiences in Japan in the early hours of Wednesday, April 5; dropping on Tuesday, April 4 for the vast majority of international fans.

As confirmed by HiDive, new episodes from Tokyo Mew Mew New season 2 will release at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

India Time – 9:30 PM

Philippine Time – 12 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 2 AM

Starring in the new season includes:

Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa

Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara

Rian Toda as Pudding Fong

Ry?ko J?ni as Lettuce Midorikawa

Y?ki Tenma as Ichigo Momomiya

Daiki Yamashita as Tart

Kaori Ishihara as Masha

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Quiche

Y?ichi Nakamura as Ry? Shirogane

Yuichiro Umehara as Pie

Y?ma Uchida as Masaya Aoyama

Yusuke Shirai as Keiichir? Akasaka

