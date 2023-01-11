Movies & Television

Tokyo Revengers Live-Action Sequel Film Release date and Cast Confirmed

By Aparna Ukil

Hinata Tachibana from Tokyo Revengers
CREDIT- Warner Bros official Youtube channel

The social media platforms are flooded with fan posts that talk about the recently released casting details of the Tokyo Revengers live-action film sequel. Besides that, the live-action sequel has also received a release date and a special trailer confirming the new casting.

The first live-action film of Tokyo Revengers was released in 2021 in Japanese theatres. The film was announced in February 2020 and was scheduled to be released on October 9, 2020, but the filming got delayed due to the global pandemic. The film was directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa and produced by Shota Okada.

The 2021 released live-action film was loved by most of the Tokyo Revengers fans because of the strong casting and the execution of every aspect of the story. Moreover, the well-choreographed intense fighting scenes were also worth appreciation.

Tokyo Revengers 2 sequel films receive release dates

The sequel to the first live-action film has been split into two parts. The first part of the film will come out in Japan on April 21, 2023, and the second one will be released on June 30, 2023. The filming was wrapped up last year in October.

Besides that, the second live-action project of Tokyo Revengers will cover the Bloody Halloween Arc.

Who are the new actors that will join the Tokyo Revengers Live-Action cast?

The majority of the cast from the first live-action film will reprise their roles as it is, but the recent news about the sequel film unveils that three new additions have been made to the cast. Well, let’s start with Nijiro Murakami, who will be playing the role of Kazutora Hanemiya in Tokyo Revengers 2. Nijiro grabbed everyone’s attention when he appeared as Chishiya in Alice in Borderland. So, fans on Twitter can’t stop posting about him.

Apart from him, we will see Mahiro Takasugi as Chifuyu Matsuno and Kento Nagayama as Keisuke Baji.

