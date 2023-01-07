Who plays Vash in the new Trigun Stampede anime and who else is part of the science fiction series’ voice cast?

Whilst the 2023 Winter anime slate is packed full of new shows to enjoy, there are a number of series that have piqued the interest of fans more than others. This includes the upcoming Trigun Stampede science fiction action series from Studio Orange, the team behind Beastars.

The series tells the story of Vash, a gunslinger who has a $6 million bounty on his head and a mysterious past involving the annihilation of an entire space fleet. So, who plays Vash in the new Trigun Stampede anime, and who else features as part of the series’ voice cast?

Who plays Vash in Trigun Stampede?

In the new Trigun Stampede anime series, Vash the Stampede is voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka.

Matsuoka is a veteran Japanese anime voice actor from Obihiro, Hokkaido. The 36-year-old has featured in countless anime series, movies, and video game titles since his professional debut in 2009, most notably:

Sword Art Online – Kirito/Kazuto Kirigaya

Demon Slayer – Inosuke Hashibira

Food Wars – Soma Yukihira

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon – Bell Cranel

Mob Psycho 100 – Teruki Hanazawa

The Quintessential Quintuplets – Futaro Uesugi

Tokyo Revengers – Takashi Mitsuya

Record of Ragnarok – Loki

Blue Lock – Jingo Raichi

Young Vash is voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa, who has previously played Rebecca in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Kumiko in Sound Emporium, Ulti in One Piece, Shiipon in Akiba Maid War, and Goll in Record of Ragnarok.

The rest of the main cast for the Trigun Stampede anime series also includes:

Millions Knives voiced by Junya Ikeda (Jo Kido in Digimon Adventure tri.)

Young Knives voiced by Yumiri Hanamori (Nadeshiko Kagamihara in Laid-Back Camp)

Rem Saverem voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Hitomi Kanzaki in The Vision of Escaflowne)

Meryl Stryfe voiced by Sakura Ando (Legom in BEASTARS)

Roberto De Niro voiced by Kenji Matsuda (Kamen Rider Zanki in Kamen Rider Hibiki)

Nicholas D. Wolfwood voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia)

Legato Bluesummers voiced by Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia)

Zazie the Beast voiced by TARAKO (Melody in Hunter x Hunter (1999))

William Conrad voiced by Ryusei Nakao (Frieza in the Dragon Ball franchise)

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

