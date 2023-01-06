Trigun Stampede Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Animated by CG Studio Orange, Trigun Stampede is releasing in a couple of hours. Here, we have provided the information regarding the release schedule of episode 1.

The anime adaptation of Yasuhiro Nightow’s created manga Trigun was announced in July 2022 through the franchises’ official website. Fans who have read the manga can’t control their excitement after learning about the screen adaptation. That’s because everyone will witness the greatest gunman, Vash the Stampede, returning to the screens after a long period.

The franchise released its first animated series in 1998, which was animated by Madhouse Studios. After that, a feature film titled Trigun: Badlands Rumble was released in 2010 in Japan. Now, as the franchise is coming up with a new animated series featuring Vash the Stampede, fans are getting restless to learn the release information of the series’ first episode.

It's almost here. TRIGUN STAMPEDE premieres tomorrow! ? pic.twitter.com/hjTrBZBibx — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 6, 2023

When will Trigun Stampede Episode 1 release?

Trigun Stampede episode 1 will release on Saturday, January 8, 2023, on the local channels in Japan at 1:30 AM. International fans will get to watch the anime’s premiere episode on Crunchyroll on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 8:30 AM PST. Moreover, fans residing in other territories can watch the episode by following the below time schedule:

Pacific Time – 8:30 AM (January 7th)

Eastern Time – 11:30 AM (January 7th)

British Time – 4:30 PM (January 7th)

European Time – 5:30 PM (January 7th)

India Time – 10:00 PM (January 7th)

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM (January 8th)

Australia Central Daylight Time – 3:00 AM (January 8th)

Trigun Stampede Storyline Explored

Trigun Stampede‘s story takes place in a devastated land distant from Earth where five moons shine. Humanity is shattered, and every surviving human life is on a new barren land where every life relies on an ecologically-powered reactor.

While everyone already lives in difficulty, Vash the Stampede, the gunman arrives to make the lives even more miserable. However, he doesn’t do anything if one does not enter his personal affairs.

?????? ????????

???? ???? ?? ?????!



Will be streaming on @Crunchyroll tomorrow!!



A man known as Humanoid Typhoon… Vash The Stampede. People of desert planet spread rumor about the walking disaster that they’ve never met. #trigun pic.twitter.com/0AlvOr6ipX — Orange ??TRIGUN STAMPEDE (@CG_Orange_eng) January 6, 2023

The official synopsis of the anime states:

A sandstorm rages in the land. Far from the earth, five moons shine in the scorching no-man’s-land. The survivors of the human race rely on the “Plant,” a bio-powered reactor that creates all matter from scratch. The survivors of the human race live in a barren land of writhing, deformed creatures, scraping away at their flesh and blood. In this harsh world, there is one man. A human typhoon humanoid typhoon, with a bounty of $6 million, “If you get involved, you will surely face disaster.” His name was Vash the Stampede.