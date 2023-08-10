Chainsaw Man has won the hearts of many viewers after seeing the strong friendship between Deji and Pochita. However, two key characters from the show were initially supposed to be related, which might have changed the whole storyline. So, what were the planned Chainsaw Man siblings?

Manga fans already knew that Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto was a masterpiece when it was first introduced in 2018. However, it wasn’t until 2022 that some anime fanatics saw it. Since then, the series has been the highest-selling one. While studio MAPPA has not confirmed a release date for season 2, the story sure does have a lot of content to continue.

Two key characters were siblings in Chainsaw Man’s initial draft

Fujimoto had various ideas for the Chainsaw Man and one of them was making Aki Hayakawa and Himeno siblings. However, this idea was abandoned after he revised the initial draft.

In the manga and anime, we understand how Aki’s sibling, Taiyo Hayakawa, plays a crucial role in shaping his future. It would have been interesting to see how Himeno’s character would fit into the story if she were his sister.

Nonetheless, fans did get to see several special moments between the two. Undoubtedly, Himeno allowed Aki to grow as an individual as she helped him navigate his emotions while working as his partner.

Everything we know about Aki Hayakawa’s sibling

Taiyo was the younger brother of Aki and was killed by the Gun Devil. In the anime, we see that the two share a strong bond.

Aki’s life completely changes when Taiyo and his parents are killed in a blink of an eye. The incident takes place right after Taiyo heads back home to get a ball to play with Aki.

Seeing his entire family suffer a tragic death, Aki takes it upon himself to avenge their demise.

Where to watch the show

Viewers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East can watch the show on Crunchyroll.

The show will also stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime. It’ll also be on Hulu, but only for Asian territories.

As of now, no official announcement or update for a new season has been made.

