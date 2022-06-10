When Is Modern Warfare 2 Coming Out, And Will There Be An Open Beta?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 looks to push the COD franchise forward later this year, and fans now want to know when they can expect the new title to arrive, and if they can play it early.

The good news is that publisher Activision has confirmed information on both counts, with an official MW2 release date and an open beta period confirmed.

Fans still have a little while to wait before they can start exploring the new multiplayer content, but here’s what we know so far about this year’s COD 2022 title.

When Is Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Coming Out?

Activision has confirmed that Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming out on October 28, 2022. This will be a unified launch, meaning that gamers across all platforms will be able to play at the same time. Developers Infinity Ward has also revealed what platforms will be supported, with MW2 scheduled to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Battle.net, and PC Steam.

Steam is a big change from years past, allowing fans to play across different PC platforms together. Infinity Ward is also planning the launch of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 during the same year; however, no set release time has been shared for when this will happen.

Will There Be A Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?

Like years past, 2022’s Call of Duty release will include an open beta that will focus on multiplayer testing. Activision has confirmed that those players who pre-order certain versions of the game will get early access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which has not been given a schedule yet.

A message from Activision adds: “Regardless of how you preorder Modern Warfare II, every digital and physical edition of the game will include early access to the game’s Beta. This pre-release version of the game will give you an advanced look into the game’s Multiplayer, including maps, modes, weapons, and other features. Specific dates and details will be revealed in the coming weeks.”