Vinland Saga Season 2 is coming soon with its nineteenth episode, and here’s everything you must know about it.

Ketil and his sons are preparing for Canute as the king has arrived to claim their farm. On the other side, Einar and Thorfinn are worried about a bedridden Arnheid, who is fighting for her life after being brutally beaten by Ketil. With so many things going on in the anime series, every fan is eager to know when the next episode gets released.

When does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 19 get released?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 19 will get released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 9:30 AM for the Pacific region on Crunchyroll. The other areas will be able to get the episode on the same platform at the following times:

What happened in Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 18?

Canute has arrived on Ketil’s farm to convince him to hand over his farm to him. For this, he also brought a small army. On the other side, Ketil and his sons prepare to fight for their farm. Ketil is frustrated as he is still determining how he will be able to save his property from someone as influential as King Canute. So, to release his stress a bit, he starts looking out for Arnheid.

After meeting her, Ketil comes to know about her and Gardar’s escape plan. He asks the guards to leave and starts investigating the matter. Suddenly, he takes a long stick and beats Arnheid with it. He beats her multiple times with the stick, but when the stick gets hard on Arnheid’s stomach, she interrupts and asks him not to beat her on the stomach as there is a child inside. Ketil gets angrier as he asks whose child it is. Arnheid says that it’s his, but he doesn’t believe it.

Ketil continues beating her until he is stopped by Snake, who says that if he doesn’t stop, Arnheid will die. Later in the episode, we see Leif taking permission from Ketil to buy Arnheid and Einar with Thorfinn. Ketil says that he doesn’t mind if he wants to take Thorfinn and Einar, but Arnheid will not go anywhere.

