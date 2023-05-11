What date and time will the new episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles (episode 6) release around the world?

With the introduction of the unpopular Dot in last week’s episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Mash Burnedead’s main gang is now complete and it’s certainly a varied cast of characters.

However, the popular anime adaptation is about to take a dramatic turn this week with the full debut of Abel Walker, the prefect for House Lang and a student on a mission to steal Mash’s hard-earned coins.

Here is everything that fans need to know about the new episode of Mashle, including the international release date and time on Crunchyroll, as well as a quick preview of episode 6 ‘Magic of Iron’.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ new episode (season 1 episode 6) is scheduled to release around the world on Friday, May 12.

The new episode is titled ‘Mash Burnedead and the Magic of Iron’ and will launch for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

The official Japanese website for the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime adaptation has shared the following preview caption for episode 6 ‘Mash Burnedead and the Magic and Iron’:

“Mash and Dot are spotted by Silva of the Lang Dormitory, which is famous for its bad behavior. Silva offers a bet to see if Mash and Dot can withstand five magic attacks each. Dot says she will take Mash’s share of the bet, but Silva shows her the cruel reality of the situation. Mash sees this and decides to take action.”

The preview trailer was then shared to the Aniplex YouTube channel, which first shows the conflict between Mash and his House Adler friends, and the opposing classmates of Silva Iron and Lauren Cabasso from House Lang.

We then see Mash battered and bruised, with the energetic Dot and Lemon doting over his skills before transitioning back to the magic academy, where Mash gets into a fight with an animated animal skeleton. The preview trailer ends with a creepy shot of Abel walking towards some type of shrine, with various wooden puppets seen around the candle-lit room.

A quick recap of Mashle episode 5

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 5 was titled ‘Mash Burnedead and the Unpopular Classmate’, opening with an explanation that students are assigned to their house based on their personalities; conviction to Adler, willingness to Orca, and ambition to Lang.

Mash needs just three more silver coins in order to earn a gold coin, but his optimism is cut short when Finn starts to panic about not completing a recent potions assignment. After Lance accuses the pair of ruining their house’s reputation, he decides to help them by showing off a Mandragora; a plant that can be used in almost any potion, if you can get it to stop screaming.

Finn is able to silence his Mandragora after focusing his magical abilities, whilst Mash’s becomes so enraged that it balloons in size; only for Mash to slap the screaming plant into submission and silence. Irritated, Lance helps Mash work through the potion step-by-step, acknowledging that he still has his own personal reasons to join the Bureau of Magic.

Meanwhile, the House Lang prefect Abel asks Abyss what the ideal trait for a Divine Visionary should be; to which Abyss responds that it is a noble bloodline – together, they form a scheme to steal the rest of the silver coins from other dorm members.

The next day, the class venture into the forest where a new classmate called Dot claims that Mash looks like a side character to his main character personality. Unfortunately, Dot has a breakdown when Lemon comes rushing over to dote on Mash, claiming that no woman has ever paid any attention to him.

The teacher explains that Adler and Lang will be competing against each other in that day’s class; to find and exterminate forest scorpions, in order to collect the stones embedded in their forehead. However, before the teacher even finishes the explanation, a student called Silva Iron attacks Mash – Lance shares how Silva is a known troublemaker, and that Mash should stay clear of him.

During the class, Mash first runs into Dot before hearing a girl screaming through the trees. The two find another student attacking the female student and Dot proceeds to use Explomb to defeat him. The girl reveals that she is Lauren Cabasse and she immediately begins to compliment Dot, causing him to fall in love with her.

Lauren then starts to compliment Mash, with it being revealed that she uses her magical abilities to make guys fall in love with her so that she can take advantage of them at a later date. Unfortunately for her, the charming spell doesn’t appear to be working on Mash, just as Silva Iron shows up to continue the fight from earlier.

The episode ends with Finn and Lemon begging Lance not to leave them alone in the forest as Dot and Silva prepare to fight once again.

