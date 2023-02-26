Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 Release date and Time

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 is close to its release, and here, you will learn about what date and time the episode will come out globally.

Ketil’s oldest son got the news that Olmer was curious to go to war as soon as he returned. However, he does not like the ideas at first, but then he decides to let him go as this decision might bring the real warrior out of him. Moreover, the previous episode also showed the thieves getting captured and punished by Ketil.

Well, the anime‘s second season is living up to the expectations of its massive fanbase, so let’s not waste any further time and directly jump to the article to see when will the next episode get released.

When will Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 get released?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 8 will get released on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 7:30 AM PT. However, for different time zones, the episode will get released at different times. Here’s the schedule that may help you:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 AM (February 27th)

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 AM (February 27th)

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 PM (February 27th)

Central European Time: 5:30 PM (February 27th)

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM (February 27th)

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 PM (February 27th)

Australia Central Standard Time: 3:00 AM (February 28th)

What happened in the last episode of Vinland Saga?

Snake comes to know about the ongoing thefts going on in the fields. He decides that he will soon find out about the thieves. On the other side, Arnheid tells Einar that Sverkel likes him and Thorfinn, and that’s why he has lent them his horse. However, they couldn’t talk for long because Ketil’s wife called her. She also slaps Arnheid because she did not get breakfast on time.

Thorgil, Ketil’s oldest son, has returned, and he learns about Olmer’s wish to go to the war. Later, Thorgil starts telling Olmer about Ketil’s younger days when he was called Iron fist Ketil. He continues telling him how his father was good at fighting enemies with his bare hands.

Later in the episode, we see that the thieves finally get captured by Snake but seeing that the thieves are two kids, everyone gets stunned. However, as per the rules, Ketil couldn’t let them go without punishing them.