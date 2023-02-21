When is Studio Ufotable’s Demon Slayer anime adaptation expected to end, and when will the original manga series conclude?

The entire industry is counting down the days until Demon Slayer returns with its third anime season, titled ‘The Swordsmith Village Arc’.

However, with the series steaming towards its new story arc, many excited fans are curious as to where the franchise is in its lifetime.

More specifically, when is the Demon Slayer anime expected to end, and has the original manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge already finished?

When will the Demon Slayer anime end?

The Demon Slayer anime series will end when all of the original manga content has been adapted by Studio Ufotable, which will thankfully still be several years away from now.

Season 1 of Demon Slayer was announced in June 2018 and premiered in April 2019, adapting the first 54 chapters of the original series. The Mugen Train movie (2021) and subsequent second season (2021) were then adapted through until chapter 97 of the manga – of which there are 205 in total.

Based on the current rate that Ufotable are adapting original manga chapters of two-three chapters per episode, fans can expect another four 12-episode TV seasons of Demon Slayer with at least one more feature film (likely the Hashira Training Arc):

Swordsmith Village Arc (season 3) – 30 chapters

Hashira Training Arc – 9 chapters

Infinity Castle Arc – 47 chapters

Sunrise Countdown Arc – 22 chapters

Under the assumption that Ufotable will look to continue production of new Demon Slayer content on the current timetable of 12-18 months, an early prediction is that the anime adaptation will conclude around late-2026.

However, if the decision is made to produce another feature film for the shorter Hashira Training Arc and adapt the longer Infinity Castle Arc across two seasons, this could push the finale back to around 2028.

When will the Demon Slayer manga end?

Unfortunately, the Demon Slayer manga has already ended with the series coming to an official close with the publication of volume 23 ‘Life Shining Across the Years’ in December 2020.

The series was first launched back in February 2016 and ran up until May 2021 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

All 23 volumes have already been published in English by Viz Media, with physical copies available via Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, and Bookshop online retailers.

Digital versions of the manga are also available to purchase through Google Play, Apple iBooks, Amazon Kindle, and Viz Media directly.

February 2019 – 3.5 million copies sold

September 2019 – 10 million copies sold

December 2019 – 25 million copies sold

February 2020 – 40 million copies sold

May 2020 – 60 million copies sold

July 2020 – 80 million copies sold

October 2020 – 100 million copies sold

December 2020 – 120 million copies sold

February 2021 – 150 million copies sold

1,000 days since the end of Demon Slayer manga, eh? Well, here’s my favorite panel. So many emotions conveyed with such a simple sentence. When this is animated I am going to cry for a week. pic.twitter.com/bwwumsnNnX — Hannah ?? (@lookingnerdy) February 13, 2023

